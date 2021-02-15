Richmond Athletics and adidas announce partnership

RICHMOND, Virginia The University of Richmond athletics department and adidas have announced a five-year strategic partnership in which the Portland, Oregon-based company will be the official brand of athletic footwear, clothing and accessories for the Spiders at from July 1, 2021 and until June. from 2026.

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with adidas,” said vice president and director of athletics John P. Hardt mentionned. “Partnering with two leading companies like adidas and ASB Sports, both of which are firmly committed to promoting the Richmond brand, will enhance our Spider student-athlete experience.” This unique partnership will provide unprecedented support to all of our student-athletes in each of our university programs in Richmond. “

adidas welcomes Richmond as a new member of the family. The brand is the official supplier of uniforms, footwear and apparel for over 100 college programs including Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska , the State of North Carolina and Texas A&M.

The agreement includes an innovative hybrid model that allows college sports teams to benefit from a direct supplier to ASB Sports. Richmond, adidas and ASB Sports will work together to form a synergistic relationship anchored in high quality customer service.

“Providing high quality products that enable championship-level competition for University of Richmond athletes is at the forefront of our mission,” said Jayme Wisdom, CEO of ASB Sports. “We are delighted to have been selected, in partnership with adidas, to be the premier athletic apparel and equipment supplier that matches the rich history of the University of Richmond.”

Leona Marketing Group, led by President Dan Gale, helped Richmond establish its partnership with adidas and ASB Sports.

“We would like to thank Dan and his team for their help in formulating this partnership,” said Hardt. “Leona has provided incredible insight and intelligence as we work our way through this transition that brings us in tune with the biggest national brands through an unprecedented time in our country.”

About adidas

adidas is a global designer and developer of sports and lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories with a mission to be the best sports brand in the world. As a leader in innovation and design, adidas designs the best high performance products to make athletes better, faster and stronger and creates a range of classic and fresh lifelines and haute couture.

About ASB Sports

ASB Sports is one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing branded sports apparel and equipment suppliers in the country. He brings a rich history of expertise in clothing personalization, digital transactions and fulfillment to loyal customers across the country. ASB Sports builds its reputation through a talented team of local suppliers with unparalleled personal service that helps its customers celebrate competition, spirit and identity.

What they say

Richmond Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Mooney

“Our program is looking forward to partnering with adidas and we look forward to working with such a respected and well-known brand to advance Richmond basketball into the future. Already, adidas has shown exceptional commitment and confidence in the Spiders, and on behalf. from myself, my staff and our players, we are ready to start what I am sure will be a great relationship. “

Richmond Women’s Basketball Head Coach Aaron Roussell

“I am delighted that Adidas is making our program and our department such a high priority. I have a long history with adidas in each of my previous three stages and they have proven to be taking care of our programs incredibly well. at every opportunity. I look forward to joining their team and look forward to proudly picking up their equipment. “

Richmond Head Football Coach Russ huesman

“adidas are a legendary global brand and our Spider Football program is delighted to partner with them. We couldn’t be more excited about the commitment adidas has shown in our football program and it will pay dividends every day. Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from this partnership and that’s just another great reason to be a spider. “

