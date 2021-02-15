The biggest fashion retailers in Europe after Covid-19: Amazon leads Italy, Intersport takes France





Sport and the web are, without a doubt, the winners of the pandemic and the fashion ranking in Europe confirms this. The pure players and the giants of the sports industry have risen to the ranking of the largest fashion retailers in Europe in 2020, with cases as extreme as Amazon at the head of the activity in Italy or Intersport at the head of sales in France. The main fashion markets in Europe have been more or less affected by the Covid-19 crisis. According to data from Kantar, between January and November, fashion sales fell by 21% in Europe, with drops of up to 35% in Portugal. Among the five largest fashion markets in Europe, Spain was the hardest hit, with a 25% drop in sales between January and December. In Italy, on the other hand, the drop was 24% between January and November, while in the United Kingdom, the drop was 20% and France and Germany 19%. With stores closed due to the lockdown and social distancing measures imposed in every country, online sales have exploded. In 2020, e-commerce accounted for over 30% of the total fashion market in the European Union, with shares of up to 48% in the United Kingdom or 33% in Germany. In France, Italy and Spain, the online share was 23%, 22% and 19% respectively in 2020. With e-commerce imposed as a winning channel and the rise of sport in reaction to the lockout and the search for more comfortable clothing to be at home, the ranking of fashion leaders in Europe is changing. In Germany, France and the UK, local players dominate the market, in contrast to Italy and Spain In Germany, the largest fashion market in Europe, Zalando was the second largest clothing retailer in 2020, only preceded by H&M, which despite its Swedish origin found its main market in neighboring Germany. C&A retains the third position, followed by Galeria Karstadt and Deichmann. In France, the top 5 fashion retailers are dominated by local players. On the French market, pure players do not manage to climb to the top of the list, unlike the sports giants. Interport was the country’s largest fashion retailer by volume, followed by Leclerc, Decathlon, Kiabi and Galeries Lafayette. Fashion in the UK is also dominated by local retailers. In addition, the country is more resistant to both the impact of pure players and to sport. The UK fashion top 5 is led by Marks & Spencer, followed by Next, Primark, George and F&F (Tesco). All five groups have made a significant shift towards comfortable clothing in recent months. According to data from Kantar, between January and November, fashion sales fell by 21% in Europe While in Germany, France and UK local actors are leading the way, in Italy and Spain, the picture is quite the opposite. In both countries, only one of the top 5 companies is based in the same market. Amazon has, in fact, succeeded in taking the crown of fashion distribution in a market with as much tradition in the sector as Italy. Behind the American group, the Italian channel OVS, the French group Decathlon, the German pure player Zalando, and the Swedish giant H&M appear in the ranking. Italy has therefore been permeable to online and sports trends. Finally, in Spain, although during the spring lockdown Amazon was one of the country’s leading fashion retailers, the group founded by Jeff Bezos did not follow and the end of fiscal 2020 is closing with the big local store. El Corte Inglés, the country’s largest fashion distributor. Below are Zara, Decathlon, Carrefour and Primark.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos