‘RHOBH’ Dorit Kemsley gives a preview of her new line of wedding dresses





The reality TV star shared a glimpse of her collaboration on stunning wedding dresses.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills beloved blonde Dorit Kemlsey announced in November 2020 that she would collaborate with fashion label Nektaria on ready-to-wear wedding dresses. Since then, the reality TV star has given us a preview of the collection which looks to be stunning! In a video uploaded to her Instagram account, the 44-year-old shared photos of herself modeling some of the many styles she has co-created with Nektaria. RELATED: Dorit & PK Kemsley Improve Their Date Night At HomeFirst look at the Dorit & Nektaria bridal collection, said the reality star and designer. The dresses feature a variety of necklines and styles, the first being a fitted dress with a halter neck and several others a sweetheart neckline with various embellishments and designs. The collection will launch on February 15 at the Mark Ingram Bridal boutique in New York. Due to the small collection and COVID-19 restrictions, the star also announced that limited seats will be available at launch. I can’t wait for you to see this great collection in person, added Dorit. The mother-of-two is not new to the world of design and fashion, she owns a popular swimwear brand Beverly Beach which is frequently featured in the Real Housewives show, and has a bachelor’s degree in marketing, design and communication she obtained in Italy. . The dresses are gorgeous! Could Dorit have found her new calling? NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals She Made An Effort Not To Watch ‘RHOBH’ Fans believe Madonnas video foreshadows unsettling future for her twins

