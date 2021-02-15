Adeam RTW Fall 2021 Review – WWD

Japanese American designer Hanako Maeda worked in Tokyo during the pandemic, to be close to her production team, and got through 2020 better than expected, thanks to healthy business in Asia, the roll-out of her global e-commerce site and a collaboration with superstar tennis player Naomi Osaka.

For fall, she has more news: Adeam Ichi, her first non-sexist, size-inclusive lineup inspired by the liberated style of Tokyo street fashion, which she unveiled with the fall collection in a movie. of a look book featuring Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna.

The look: Modern basics with a nod to traditional Japanese culture in their simple pattern shapes and natural colors, with crinkled pleats, ruffled trims and other handcrafted details.

Quote to note: “Because I grew up in New York and went to college in New York, I feel right at home, even though I was born in Tokyo and started my line there,” Maeda said, wanting to be a part of New York Fashion Week. even while working in Japan. “I’m really happy that the CFDA is now calling it American Collections because it feels more inclusive. And our clients have told us that they really felt closer to this digital way of showing because they see so much content from us and behind the scenes footage. “

Remarkable pieces: Cape coat with leather piping; hooded jacket jacket and wide pants “suit”; unstructured shirt covering; green knit tank top and flared pants with an ankle split over a crisp white shirt; puff sleeve men’s plaid blazer. From Ichi: boat passes; khaki pants; high buttoned tunics; windproof.

The verdict: Less exuberant and playful than some of his earlier work, though this sportswear-focused approach, including the Adeam Ichi capsule, could open his brand to an even wider audience.