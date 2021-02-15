Flying Solo brings multiculturalism to New York Fashion Week





Flying Solo had the distinction of being one of the few physical New York Fashion Week (NYFW) fashion shows this season. The collective, which is a hub and platform for emerging designers, many of whom are international, has become a leading space for newcomers who challenge conventional notions of dress to find an audience here in America and abroad with the support of people. who see multiculturalism as the future of fashion. Nichol Isadora, a Florida-based accessories designer, took a unisex approach to sunglasses and celebrated the art of collaboration with her eponymous line, Nicholisadora. She worked with several ready-to-wear designers Flying Solo to create unisex eyewear featured on the models during the show. Her pieces included leopard prints, bold neon colors, and a range of styles from prescription frames to sunglasses for a night out at the club (remember the good old BC aka days before COVID-19?) Flying Solo was one of the few physical shows at New York Fashion Week Isadora takes a bold and shiny approach to fashion, especially right now, because as she told FashionUnited, “People look for hope in the fashion industry. People also want to be able to use fashion to identify themselves and express who they are. Fashion has the power to give people confidence in these difficult times. Freakbutik, a collection of Russian designer sisters Marina and Milana Vasileva, was inspired by the disaster of a year that was 2020, because in the period of parody, great creativity was often born. They aptly titled their latest collection CHAOS. The color palette for the streetwear collection included orange, black, silver, and white, essentially dangerous colors. “2020 has been very difficult for everyone,” Milana told FashionUnited. “From fashion shows to the global fashion business. We remember being on a plane from New York to Helsinki when we heard about the fires in Australia and then the pandemic in China. We thought about how to create a moodboard to explain all of this, and that’s how we came up with this collection. Some designers have taken a see-now-buy-now approach to their fashion collections, including designer Juliana Heels Juliana Brandao Cordova. For her spring / summer collection, the designer has opted for bright colors and natural fabrics. Brandao Cordova told FashionUnited that, “I wanted something current for my clients to see on the runway and they can have it right away. They know exactly where to go at Flying Solo. Its current collection marks the brand’s second collection and it also marks its New York Fashion Week debut. Brandao Cordova shares Isadora’s feelings that people need fashion right now as a beacon of hope. “We hope to receive the vaccine. People look at clothes and think about how and where they can wear them again. When my clients see the collection, they see the energy brought to the market. Fashion can change all day long from the moment you wake up in the morning. The right shoes and the right clothes can give you the right energy for the day. Fashion will never stop. People will always love him. “ What Flying Solo has managed to do in these tumultuous times for fashion is to keep the dream alive for a new dawn. While the state of fashion is cautiously optimistic, 2021 is already shaping up as the brand attempts to create a new future with the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine. photos: courtesy of Flying Solo / Getty

