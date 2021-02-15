SHE SAID YES TO DRESS, NOW DRESS AND DAY MUST BE ALL THAT DREAMED

FUSELIVE owners Sam Kelman Friedman and Karen Kelman get ready for Sam’s wedding day

FUSELIVE BY FUSE 45 launches FUES Bride to prepare for your training marriage

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Love is in the air. The wedding bells are ringing. And it’s time to find that rockin ‘dress! On average, about 6,200 weddings take place every day in the United States, and they certainly don’t happen overnight. Weddings take months of planning for what many of us consider our big day.

The months leading up to your wedding should be a special time in which you promise to improve yourself, prepare yourself, and look forward to the excitement that surrounds your special one forever.

No one knows this better than the mother and daughter team, Karen Kelman and Sam Friedman Kelman of FuseLive by Fuse 45. That’s why they teamed up with New York-based Forever Young Events wedding expert Sara Greenberg. , to ensure brides have the SUPPORT, FOLLOW-UP and COACHING necessary to make their special day everything they dreamed of.

Their objective?

To boost your self-confidence, self-love and preparation so you can walk down the aisle like the Rockstar that you are.

Since Sam was in college, we have always shared a dream of helping other women find their “ shape ” using our exclusive program which specializes in high intensity, low impact exercise. On your wedding day and beyond, we want to help you feel prepared and fabulous! “

-Karen Kelman, co-founder of FUSE LIVE

Presentation of FUSE BRIDE

FUSE BRIDE is a 6 week premium program which makes a great gift for future brides and includes a free plus 1 for the mother of the bride or mother of the groom to join the trip. I mean, why not #workonyourwellness together ?!

Since Karen and Sam are their own mother-daughter duo, they wanted to provide the opportunity to make this powerful connection available to customers on their big day. For only $ 445, you have access to:

WEDDING WELL-BEING SUPPORT, FOLLOW-UP + COACHING OF OBJECTIVES

HELP PREPARE FOR YOUR WEDDING WITH OUR PLANNING EXPERT, SARA!

ONE PLUS ONE FREE !! (YOUR GROOM MOTHER CAN JOIN AND HAVE FULL ACCESS WITH YOU FOR FREE)

SUPPORT FOR YOUR FITNESS + WELLNESS GOALS:

DAILY ONLINE LESSONS ON REQUEST VIA WEB PORTAL AND APPLICATION

INITIAL WELCOME CONSULTATION

1 COMPLETE PRIVATE VIRTUAL TRAINING SESSION

6-WEEK E-BOOK PROGRAM (WELL-BEING + NUTRITION)

SINGLE, ON REQUEST FOR BONUS WORKOUTS SPECIFIC TO BRIDES

ACCESS OUR VIRTUAL STUDIO ANYWHERE, ANYTIME

BE PART OF OUR CONTINUOUS FUSE BRIDES COMMUNITY

UPPER LEVEL WITH RESPONSIBILITY CONTROLS + PHONE CALLS

SUPPORT IN PLANNING YOUR WEDDING:

1 PRIVATE CONSULTATION OF 30 MINUTES WITH SARA

TIPS TO HELP YOU PLAN WITHOUT ADDED STRESS THROUGH THE FUSE BRIDE FACEBOOK GROUP

FORMS + MODELS TO DO LIST TO KEEP YOU ON TRACK FOR YOUR BIG DAY

AND MORE!

“Sam + Karen are among the best coaches in the business. I chose to work with them because their dedication to healthy living and fitness fuels their lives and they want that to fuel yours too! As a planner, I want every client to feel comfortable working with me to bring your wedding day vision to life. Becoming a FUSE BRIDE means embodying the wedding experience of your dreams, inside and out! “

-Sara Greenberg, Founder of Forever Young Events

And we haven’t even told you the best part. you can improve your fitness and plan your wedding from the comfort of your own home with our proven program.

Note: After the first 6 weeks of the program, your access to our private wedding Facebook group will continue forever.

We look forward to your joining our #FuseFam!

Need help getting started? Questions? Lets connect + Well be in touch ASAP!

“My wedding day was a celebration of my family (check out some pics of my mom / partner in crime and me on my big day!), Hard work in the studio, and the start of a new life I could feel confident About. The coaching, wedding and wellness tools, services and trainings that we offer you as FUSE BRIDE ensure you have the support and strategies you need to make your wedding a dream come true for you too! “

-Samantha Friedman, co-founder of FUSE LIVE

Do you know someone who has a wedding day on the way? Share this email and invite them to become a FUSE BRIDE.

It’s time to #GETFUSESTRONG!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

https://watch.fuselive.net/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FUSELIVEbyFuse45

ABOUT:

FUSE LIVE is our app, platform and connected online, fully virtual, LIVE and on-demand group to help you meet and exceed your wellness goals … it’s more than just simple training! It is a community. When you sweat together, you learn to share, admire, lead, follow, and ultimately accomplish more. Fuse is a low-impact, durable, high-intensity interval training that grew out of a need to make training classes more effective without impact. Each 45-minute class pushes you through 45-second intervals of cardio and strength for an optimal and effective workout while integrating your whole body.