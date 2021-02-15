The main textile trends for spring 2022 from Milano Unica – WWD

MILAN – The Italian textile sector was hit hard last year by the COVID-19 pandemic due to declining demand from brands and consumers, but the country’s flagship companies have continued to invest in in-depth research and respectful collections of the environment.

According to preliminary figures released by Confindustria Moda, the textile sector last year recorded a 27.4% drop in sales between January and October to stand at 5.48 billion euros, with exports in 26.7% decrease from 2019 levels.

After an IRL edition last September filled with hope and resilience, the leading textile fair, Milano Unica, was forced this month to go digital, hosting its first virtual event.

Although virtually experimenting with textiles is not an easy task and the e-Milano Unica Connect infotainment platform developed in 2019 with Pitti Immagine leaves room for improvement, some 192 companies out of the 400 that are generally presented at the Salon IRL participated in the digital showcase to present their spring 2022 collections.

The virtual fair will run for the next six months, allowing textile manufacturers to update their product portfolios throughout the season and small players to reach distant markets.

Some exhibitors – including Reda, the company Marzotto Wool Manufacturing and Bonotto – have also launched their proprietary online platforms to manage their sales campaigns, a sign of the digital shift underway in the sector.

“Companies are trying to keep up with the current situation especially since Asia is the only region to show positive signs of recovery and not all textile manufacturers have the strength and the means to export there. , especially not in China ”, declared the president of Milano Unica, Alessandro Barberis Canonico. .

Exports to China fell 32.4% in the first 10 months of last year and Barberis Canonico noted that the United States and the countries of the European Union, with the exception of countries of Northern Europe, have seen dramatic drops from pre-pandemic levels. This means that a recovery is unlikely before 2023, or with orders for the fall 2022 season.

The show president said he didn’t expect the spring 2022 season to see a rebound, as brands and retailers found themselves with unsold inventory from the spring 2021 season, intuitively a season in which they played it safe, slashing orders amid lingering uncertainties. in the business outlook.

While demand for formal fabrics, traditionally a favored sector for Milano Unica exhibitors, began to see signs of slowing down almost five years ago with the advent of the streetwear craze, in recent years seasons, luxury companies and fashion brands have resuscitated it with new inspired leisure wear. breathable, lightweight and naturally comfortable silhouettes and fabrics, not to mention durability.

Women’s clothing is not immune to this change either, with performance and environmental responsibility front and center, along with the emphasis on the new WFM routine.

“To this end, textile companies are placing more emphasis on performance fabrics and comfort, as the number of social occasions has decreased considerably,” said Barberis Canonico.

To be sure, there was a good sample of hybrid textiles mixing casual wear and formal wear at Milano Unica.

WWD surfed the digital platform to identify the main textile trends for the spring 2022 season.

The new casual suit

Taking advantage of the new hybrid trend combining formal wear and silhouettes inspired by leisure wear, the woolen mill in Biella, Italy, Reda has developed for its spring 2022 collection a pure merino wool certified ZQ, without mulesing and fully traceable, suitable for jersey suits with a tactile feel.

Part of its Reda Active line, the fabric harnesses the natural qualities of merino wool, is breathable and has thermoregulatory characteristics, which also makes it suitable for airy and light woolen shirts.

The focus on durable and comfortable suit fabrics has also taken center stage in the Spring 2022 collection from the Marzotto Wool Manufacturing Company, which does not compromise on its formal wear offering, but at the same time recognizes meet the needs of today’s customers for easy-care textiles.

Capitalizing on the ever-expanding trend of natural stretch fabrics, the factory introduced the B-Dynamic + line of woolen textiles, which are wrinkle-free and naturally elastic through mechanical processes that enhance the stretchable qualities of the warp fiber. and weft avoiding the use of chemical compounds. The fabric family is ideal for breathable, summery suits in classic solids such as midnight blue and gray.

Botto Giuseppe, a champion of sustainable research, continued to expand his eco-friendly Naturalis Fibra collection, breathing new life into his Slowoolly and Slowool ranges by developing a range of 160’s super fine fabrics for coats and other sartorial outerwear. . The former is an RWS certified soft and traceable combed wool, made in both poplin and fishbone patterns and suitable for everyday dresses and women’s overcoats, while the latter is a natural stretch option that retains its lightness, even in double-sided fabrics. in contrasting patterns.

Maxi stripes, graphic patterns and patterns of wild animals for spring shirts

An organic and earthy vibe ran through the spring 2022 collection developed by shirt specialist Tessitura Monti, which focused on summer fabrics such as GOTS approved linen and hemp, dyed with inorganic compounds derived from ferrous oxides treated with a 40% renewable polymer sources. The special dyeing technique has given these fabrics a worn but refined look and feel, which is complemented by traditional options such as Leicester Organic Cotton Poplin striped in pastel shades such as baby pink and ocher.

On the more flamboyant side of the offer, the factory has introduced a range of printed cotton poplin with graphic patterns in neon and saturated hues.

Likewise, Canclini 1925, which is based on the outskirts of Como, the textile district of the Lombardy region, took a two-pronged approach for its spring collection, a nod to the Hollywood era of old. Taking inspiration from James Bond’s penchant for striped shirts, the company came up with several versions of the classic men’s garment, some featuring oversized stripes in pastel hues, others with super thin iterations combining shades inspired by the popsicle.

Like other competitors in the shirt business, Canclini 1925 aims to expand its product assortment by offering indigo fabrics that can be used for casual chinos and lightweight overshirts with camp collars featuring different designs including safari-inspired wild animal prints referencing 1950s bowling shirts..

Maintaining its focus on its signature Sensitive Fabrics textile, Eurojersey played on the duality of traditional striped patterns and richer designs, including midnight and muted floral prints, as well as tie-inspired geometric and micro herringbone designs that would add a touch of character to the attire. injected shirts with added comfort thanks to the breathable and comfortable fabric on which Eurojersey has built its USP.

The company also continued to expand its sustainability mission, which involves more efficient processes to reduce its carbon footprint and energy consumption.

Nature meets performance in luxury women’s textiles

At the forefront of sustainable innovation, the high-end textile company Bonotto turned to Mother Nature to create its new biobased and biodegradable fabrics. The textile company procured seaweed and crab shells to develop bio-based nylon and viscose cady fabrics, with smooth and fluid textures. At the same time, Bonotto got hold of lyocell, a cellulose fiber made from dissolving pulp, and then reconstituting it by dry spinning by wet jet, as well as nettle and Himalayan jute to make biodegradable and compostable gabardines and fabrics.

In order to provide additional comfort, the feminine tweeds showed textures reminiscent of knitwear, while technical performance attributes were conveyed by the rubber-coated seam wool, heat-sensitive cotton and water-repellent fluorine-free outdoor fabrics. .

Como-based Ratti also put a strong emphasis on performance, offering silk and cotton fabrics with a ripstop finish, as well as coated, jacquard and quilted ripstop textiles. Classic nylon twills have been redesigned to create viscose or nylon linens, while shiny or mat effects, as well as the rubberized texture, have been rendered on double-sided textiles, specially designed for outerwear.

True to his heritage in the print world, Ratti has experimented with a range of designs, from kaleidoscopic tartans to night scenes combining dark tones and vibrant undertones on silk and viscose twill, chiffon and Lurex. . Tie-dye continued to steal the show, with palm tree prints in a color palette of earthy tones mixed with acqua green, while wild animal prints got a facelift in black and white.