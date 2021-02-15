The Recorder – Fashion History Expert to Speak at CCG Senior Symposium





Published: 02/15/2021 4:46:53 PM

GREENFIELD Edward Maeder once said that he was born with a needle in his hand. This was to be expected, because one grandmother was a seamstress and the other a shoemaker. The needle in his hand led him to a career in the arts at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where he was the curator of the costume and textile collection, in Historic Deerfield, where he was the director of exhibitions. He was also founding director of the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto in 1994. Now, Maeder is bringing his passion for fashion history to the Greenfield Community College Senior Symposium for the third time on Tuesday, February 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. After previously presenting on cleavage fashion and footwear, Maeder will now present Fashion in Art: Mirrors of humanity. Speaking on the topic of the discussions, Maeder said that while fashion is often seen as frivolous, elitist or unattainable, mirrors can reflect the complexity of who we are. Historical and contemporary imagery and illustrations reveal what we believe, how we act, and what we signal to others about who we are. The images and ideas they offer will capture how we perceive what we wear and why, both through works of art and surviving examples that record our idiosyncratic, personal and socio-political structures. We will explore a world that will help us understand ourselves and those around us, past and present. The virtual program is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/3cWlIC2. Participants will receive a Zoom link by email on the day of the conference. Questions can be entered at any time in the on-screen chat box and will be answered during the question and answer portion. After the February 23 event, Maeders talk will be available to watch online for two weeks, but there will be no opportunity for questions or comments. The link will be on the CCG Senior Symposium page starting February 24.







