Saweetie stuns in feline dress and sandals for Valentine’s Day – Footwear News





For Valentine’s Day, Saweetie celebrated yesterday with Quavo and designed an upscale take on the ’90s-inspired slip dress trend. Rapper “Icy Grl” wore Olivia von Halle’s Bibi Hades chain strap dress. It features a green silk construction with an all over navy panther print and a gold link strap. Similar colourways of the same dress are priced at $ 525 and the black snake embossed version is available for purchase on Net-a-porter.com. To accessorize the glamorous outfit, the “Best Friend” artist chose an oversized gold pendant necklace from Chanel paired with an emerald and oval-shaped gold ring and large matching earrings. Related For the shoes, Saweetie completed the look with a pair of barely-there strappy heeled sandals in a black colourway from Stuart Weitzman.

Saweetie and Quavo on February 14 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: twoeyephotos / MEGA These are the NudistSong sandals from the American shoe brand. These similar shoes feature a full leather construction with the same two strap design including a buckle detail on the ankle and another strap on the toe. The minimalist heels also feature a rounded toe and a 3.5 inch stiletto heel. They sell for $ 400 and are available for purchase on Net-a-porter.com.

Here’s a look at the NudistSong Stuart Weitzman sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net A Porter The sighting follows her festive red latex jumpsuit and set of matching pumps Saweetie wore for her online celebration of Galentine’s Day last Saturday. The artist is known for her glamorous aesthetic and often pairs her streetwear looks with designer accessories. On January 1, the singer shared a series of high fashion outfits from a photoshoot, where she paired a Mugler bodysuit and crystal-embellished looks with designer shoes from Gucci, Dsquared2 and more. The sighting also comes on the heels of the ‘Sway With Me’ star, $ 10,000 Tom Ford leopard boots with a Gucci belt and monochrome black outfit, shortly after launching her third collection with PrettyLittleThing on December 8. 2020. Embrace the rapper’s sleek style of party shoes with similar sandal heels available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Heels Sandals Vince Camuto Lauralie, $ 69.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s Buy: Schutz Cadey Lee high heel sandals, $ 118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s Buy: Miista Sally Square Toe High Heel Sandals, $ 170 (from $ 340). Click through this gallery to see more of Saweetie’s best style moments over the years.







