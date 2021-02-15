Fashion
From being on the covers of over 100 fashion magazines to being a fashion designer, Eva Malmstrm Shivdasani talks about her creative journey to her Maldavian paradise
With the initial aim of starting a twenty-room hotel with her husband in the Maldives, artistic director and other founding half of Soneva Jani Chapters 1 and 2, and Soneva Fushi oversees the interior design of all villas. But, she is not far from her beginnings in all that is creative. Evas’ life came full circle when she began her creative entry into the world of fashion.
During the 1970s and 80s, Eva was a leading model for some of Europe’s biggest luxury houses. Having carried out campaigns for Saint Laurent Rive Gauche with the jewelry brand Paola Grande Gioielli, Eva has appeared in more than a hundred high-end magazines around the world of VOGUE, HARPERS BAZAAR, ELLE, MARIE CLAIRE and COSMOPOLITAN. She also co-launched a successful Parisian clothing brand, LEVA. I was supposed to be a doctor, a surgeon because my family has a lot of medical staff, Eva said all these years later. But when I was young I started to design and sew clothes at the age of 12 because I didn’t like the clothes my mother made for me, so naturally I also got interested in fashion. .
Her dream was to always become a fashion designer and to work and live in the City of Lights, which she inevitably did, but young Eva struggled to break into the fashion world at first, so she decided to do modeling – which she had already done in Sweden for pocket money. But in all of her success as a model, it wasn’t the modeling that mattered to her. I wanted to be a designer. Modeling was a trampoline for everything else. I was also doing photography and that could have been a career choice for me.
The first cover I did was for a Swedish magazine but it never really touched me. I was the Ugly Duckling as a teenager because I was tall and skinny. I couldn’t gain weight and people harassed me because of it. I always thought, why would anyone want to work with me? But fashion editors across Europe thought differently, especially after a photographer refused to work with slim models.
When I started modeling, I wasn’t so thin anymore, I was very curvy. There was a photographer for Marie Claire and he said, I’m so tired of these slim models, I want to shoot a curvy girl, I want to use Eva. Marie Claire said no, her hair is too long and it is too bosomized and curled. But he was adamant and said, if you want to use me, you use Eva. And it was time to bring in the curvy girl.
In Italy, the second phase of his creativity flourished. While designing her own dresses word got around and Eva was approached by people saying: we heard that you are a fashion designer, can you design for us? I stayed there for a few years and returned to Paris to help my friend Lena, as she and I made our own dresses. People would ask us where we buy our dresses and we always say you can’t buy them because we made them. We then thought how stupid we were not to sell them and that’s when we started our own company – LEVA, a combination of our names.
The best fashion magazines were drawn to LEVA and wanted to photograph the designs that she and her friend would model them. After cementing her foothold in the fashion world as a top model, her brand was able to easily gain traction. United Kingdom Cosmopolitan gave us eight pages – four pages of our designed clothes and four pages with my personalized and unique clothes that I just rolled up in different ways, with no stitching anywhere. At that time, the designers followed the ideas of the models, today they follow the fashion of the street. We had so much fun, she thinks about that time in her life.
But in the 70s, during a photoshoot in the Maldives, Eva got a taste of paradise. Maldives airport was horrible back then but the sun, sand and sea were heaven, she remembers. I said then that I just wanted to come back with someone I was really in love with. When I met Sonu he took me to Goa (India) and it was not my favorite place, and I told him next year I will take you to my paradise (the Maldives)
Traveling back and forth between Europe and the Maldives has been a sweet life for Eva and Sonu. They would take Singapore Airlines flights to the Southeast Asian nation for long weekends, surrounded by lapis lazuli in the Indian Ocean. It was a diver’s paradise. The rooms were $ 50 a night and we found an Italian hotel, and you know you can’t go wrong with the Italians because you will always have good food.
Fully in love with the Maldives, Sonu wanted to build a house in the Maldives until Eva killed her desire by letting him know that the government would not allow it, so he said we could build a hotel here with twenty rooms. But at that point, the government didn’t want to work with us because we wanted to build too little for them and they wanted to build a mass market. Every three years, they auction about ten islands and that’s it. So we had to invest our own money in Soneva to build.
Then they had the chance to build Soneva Fushi. My husband kept saying, you can get by with the design and the furniture, and I said you’re kidding, I’m a fashion designer. We had just built a house in London and it was a lot of work, but I got lucky because my dad always wanted a son and I was the firstborn and he taught me everything – carpentry , electricity and plumbing.
And so, another opportunity presented itself to put her creativity to work and Eva put her impeccable taste, innovation and unconventional ideas in the many villas between Soneva Jani and Soneva Fushi. I do all the designs and Sonu takes care of the architecture, but we always have businesses at the same time. Then I work with my team and he entrusts his villa projects to the architect so that everything is correctly on paper. Everything is tailor-made and manufactured by our suppliers in Thailand and Indonesia.
Eva is also a strong supporter of all things green, she is Swedish after all, and has been pushing for everything to be sustainable on all of their properties – which is why they call her the conscience behind Soneva. You won’t find a single plastic item on Soneva. She and Sonu recently launched Soneva Jani Chapter 2, complete with 27 water reserves on crystal blue waters. Filled with Michelin-starred restaurants and a rustic island atmosphere, Eva has designed each villa down to the smallest detail, from lighting to every design.
Still young and still passionate about her creative talents, Eva and her husband will continue to expand their ultra-luxury paradise for years to come.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]