Tim B, Buffalo State Graduate, Becomes Famous With Fashion





BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Buffalo-born stylist Tim B has dressed big names in Hollywood like Ashanti, the City Girls, Lil Kim and J-Wow, but he says it all started in the halls of the Buffalo State College. “One day I was walking down the hall at college and this girl named Ernestine, she had opened the door and I walked in and said hello, I’m Tim and we started talking about our majors and I didn’t didn’t know what I wanted to do and she said you should do fashion, that’s your thing. This chance encounter helped him land an internship where his talents caught the attention of a Top Model. “I started working with Angelique Preston from America’s Next Top Model and she’s from Buffalo. I was so nervous because she was in front of all these big hitters in the industry, but she came out phenomenal and still to this day one of my favorite shots I’ve made. The memories attached to it and a person from my hometown who helps me keep going mean a lot to me. Growing up in Buffalo, the designer says his mother and grandmother used to tailor his clothes, making sure his collar was open and his pants were pleated. “She used to fit everything and make sure everything was perfect, making sure our pants were hemmed. I loved moccasins and would say mum make sure you put a dime in this part! This attention to detail has led him to a career that has taken him to number one in the biggest fashion shows, a stint on 106 and Park, an Ashanti dress-up for his highly anticipated Pourez challenge with Keyshia Cole. “Ashanti is really the best muse because she literally lets me do whatever I want, she’ll be like ‘I don’t know’ but then she’ll put it like oh ok!” Her next step is to get her hands on high fashion for the masses in the form of an online store called Epik Style and an affordable luxury line Baldon alexander it plans to launch next month. As for the creative aspirants coming up behind him, Tim has this for advice. “Never give up on yourself and believe in yourself and don’t be afraid of hard work because although I’ve had good times I’ve had a lot of dark and bad times where I wanted to give up, but still told me in the back of my head not to stop and I knew this is what I love to do and I literally can’t think of what I would do if I wasn’t in fashion . Kelly Khatib is a digital journalist who has been on the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

