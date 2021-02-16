Fashion
Eiza Gonzlez, Jazmine Sullivan, Vanessa Paradis and many more of the best dressed of the week
Some occasions call for the perfect LBD or a spectacular gala dress, others call for a great pair of pants. Last week, as stars tackled sporting events, talk show appearances and home photo ops, many opted for the latter, looking for all variations of tailored pants. Embellished jumpsuits, shorts and pants have all made their mark, providing alternatives to the cocktail dresses and casual wear that have dominated in recent months.
At the Super Bowl, artists often dress up, but Jazmine Sullivan gave the Raymond James stadium crowd a high-end fashion statement. The Sullivans Area suit was dazzling: all white with crystal stitching adorning the corseted blazer and each pant leg. Adding a matching luminous hairpiece that covered her ponytail in strands of bling increased the decadence factor of the look, allowing the singer to capture her moment in style.
Elsewhere, virtual press tours and social media have produced a series of memorable outfits. To answer Zoom calls during a press day for his next film, I care a lot, Eiza Gonzlez chose a deceptively simple Louis Vuitton look. At first glance, the Gonzlez sleeveless top and black pants seemed simple, but a closer look revealed the intricacies of Nicolas Ghesquires’ design. High waisted with structured stitching, a silver zip fly and hip pockets, the pants were crisp and unique. Equally complex were the trippy jeans that Kylie Jenner wore while hanging out around the house with her daughter Stormy. Jenner is known for unearthing pieces in online stores and under radar brands, but her eye-catching denim find was vintage Tom Ford for Gucci menswear circa 2001.
While there were a few standout dresses on Instagram, Amanda Gorman looked resplendent in McQueen ruffles, while Lily Rabe turned heads in polka-dot Batshevas. The week belonged to the women who wore the pants. While pushing for Latest news in Yuba County, Allison Janney opted for black and white checkered dividers by Stella McCartney. Cut from a durable stretch knit, McCartneys pieces felt relaxed but were not lacking in sophistication. And on the Janney statue, they reflected the perfect blend of style and comfort. That vibe was also summed up by Gabrielle Union, who gave February a jolt of summery bliss with a loose Valentinos short-sleeved blouse and black lacy lace shorts. Lightweight and detailed with floral appliqués, the Unions outfit signaled the months to come and all the glamorous fashion that awaits us.
