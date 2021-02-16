Fashion
Bridesmaids’ reaction to putting on a $ 200 dress goes viral on TikTok
Bridesmaid dress failure goes viral on TikTok after woman received her dress in the mail and it didn’t look like anything as he did online.
Anna Dinh posted her reaction to the debacle on TIC Tac, sharing this shed bought her the dress for $ 200 sisters wedding. The reaction video now has over 2 million views.
Sister Annas, Lynn, found a light blue dress on DHgate.com, a China-based online marketplace, somewhat similar to popular sites like Shein.
According to the two sisters, the listing described the dress as a sky blue mermaid ball gown with a detachable train, a high side slit and sequined lace details.
Related: Bride Defends Husband After Throwing Wedding Cake At Him
Lynn’s wedding, slated for August, has a starry nights theme with a blue color scheme, so Lynn and Anna figured the dress would be perfect.
I’m literally crying, said Anna inside her TIC Tac while covering his face and laughing. [It] is so ugly.
MY JAW DROPPED, a user commented.
It’s not even close, another added.
When I picked it up it was super cheap. It was just fabric and there was no cushion. Everything was transparent. You might even see the cups, said Anna Insider. Honestly, it was fine and hugging my body, but everything else was terrible. There was no glitter and I felt like it might tear if I just bent over.
Lynn reportedly attempted to request a refund by contacting the third-party seller who listed the dress on DHgate.com, but she ultimately only got back $ 140.
I work in a special occasion store and we tell customers that they really shouldn’t order online, but they don’t believe us! a commentator wrote. This stuff happens ALL the time!
The post office Bridesmaids’ reaction to putting on a $ 200 dress goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Aware.
