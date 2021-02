Australian Fashion Week designers will have access to COVID-19 funding – WWD

SYDNEY – Australian designers will be able to apply for funding from the Australian Federal Government to help cover the costs of their 2021 runway shows at Australian Fashion Week, IMG said on Monday. This year’s event, which is scheduled to take place May 31-June 4 at the Carriageworks site in Sydney, has been approved for the federal government’s A $ 50 million, or $ 38 million at the current exchange, the Business Events Grants program, which was unveiled in September to help the AU $ 36 billion, or $ 28 billion, business events industry get back on its feet after the coronavirus crisis. According to Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham, around 95% of Australian business events in 2020 have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic. Under this program, Australian businesses participating in an approved business event in 2021 can apply for initial grants of AU $ 10,000-250,000, or $ 7,760 to $ 193,992, to cover up to 50% of eligible expenses. The initiative – a tranche of the Australian federal government’s $ 507 billion, or $ 393 billion, stimulus package revealed since the start of the pandemic – is part of the $ 1 billion COVID-19 relief and recovery fund in Australian dollars, which supports regions, communities and industrial sectors severely affected by the crisis. Grant applications are now open, and applications must be closed by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 30, or earlier if funding runs out. The news of the funding will be an additional sweetener for designers who plan to attend this year’s event, which has been renamed Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, after the Australian purchase now, the paid start-up recently took over from the long-standing Mercedes-Benz naming rights sponsor. IMG previously said it would waive all fees for designers to attend the event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Removed fees cover use of track venues and showroom, digital content packages, live streaming, access to Launchmetrics event management tools, and production meetings with staff technician and those in charge of the showroom. “IMG is dedicated to supporting Australian designers and the fashion industry at large through AAFW,” said Natalie Xenita, Executive Director of IMG’s Fashion Events Group, Asia Pacific Region. “Providing coverage of AAFW under the Commercial Event Grants program is another way we are working to ensure our event remains accessible to designers, whose operations have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.” While the preliminary event schedule will not be revealed for two months, IMG has already revealed several watch-now shows that will be part of the AAFW Integrated Consumption Program: The Experience, including Bassike, Manning Cartell and KitX.







