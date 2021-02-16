Justin Bieber Wears Affordable Nikes Anyone Can Cop





When you have a net worth of over $ 285 million like Justin Bieber, even the most expensive designer sneakers become a trifle. A different pair of Balenciagas for each day of the week? Throw away your all-white Givenchys as soon as they get a little dirty? Everything is possible. Fortunately, Bieber is nowhere near so lavish. The 26-year-old Canadian popstar may have a strong taste for expensive custom cars and owns a collection of solid gold watches, but he’s much more grounded when it comes to the type of shoes he likes to wear. Indeed, some would say that it is almost too discreet: the man has an obsession with rubber clogs – “the contraceptive shoe for men”. But we’re not here to talk about Crocs today. Instead, we’d like to focus on some (really stylish) shoes that “The Biebs” has rocked recently that are not only very fashionable but actually quite affordable. Bieber shared a photo of himself at work in the studio in a simple white shirt + blue denim outfit, accented with a pair of Nike SB Dunk Hi “ ​​Doraemon ” sneakers. It’s style 101: dress simply so your sneakers stand out and it works. Bieber’s shoe choice confirms something sneakerheads have also known for some time – that Dunks is a consistently winning choice. Superficially, the Dunks look like one of Nike’s most famous sneakers (especially the ‘Hi’ variations like Bieber’s): the Air Jordan Is. Jordan Is and Dunks both enjoy equally high positions in the pantheon of sneakers and are both eminently collectable, but they have one key difference. Retail price for a pair of Jordans starts at around $ 170, while Dunks look more like $ 100. RELATED: Rami Malek Remains Leading the Fashion Curve With World’s Hottest Men’s Converse Sneakers Of course, aftermarket speculation often pushes the prices of Dunks and Jordans into the stratosphere, making the retail price somewhat academic – but the fact remains that Dunks are much cheaper. They’re arguably cooler, too, a real “if you know you know” sneaker. Overall, this is a great choice for anyone looking to improve their sneaker game. The “Jordans of the people”, if you will. Bieber’s pair have been nicknamed the “Doraemons” after the hugely popular Japanese manga of the same name. If you want a pair, StockX is probably your best bet – but you can easily find other Dunks on Nike online store. Read more







