Hill House Home Nap Robes are the comfy loungewear you need

We did some quick math to show how mind-blowing this statistic is. Since each dress costs around $ 125, Hill House sold 8,000 dresses in half an hour, which equates to around 267 Nap dresses one minute.

It’s no wonder people set off alarm bells every time the brand announces another drop – the last has officially arrived. With 267 sales per minute last year, it’s pretty much a fact that the only way to get your hands on one is to set a recall.

The English Garden Collection is just as ethereal as it sounds, and it includes his best-selling styles, including the brand’s most beloved Ellie Nap dress, reinvented in a range of prints and colors that capture the rugged beauty of an English garden. Image: A dreamy light blue nap dress inspired by the clear blue sky, a rich green speckled lattice iteration (also available in white), and a long-awaited black polka dot nap dress that sold out almost instantly.

The famous Internet dresses of Hill House are as comfortable as they are beautiful – a big reason why they are in such demand. In an age where many of us spend too many hours in a sweat, the Nap dress is a more elaborate response to our desire for comfort. You can cook, clean, take Zoom calls, dance in the living room, go shopping and yes you can take a nap there too.

There are a few variations of the Hill House trademark Nap dress with the main difference being the neckline and sleeves. The popular Ellie dress has ruffled shoulders and a smocked bodice, while the nesli dress features more dramatic puff sleeves with the same bodice. There is also Carolina which offers a smocked neckline for optional shoulder wear, and Athena, a mini version of the Nesli.

And the icing on the cake? It is now approved by the king. Princess Eugenie was spotted leaving the hospital after giving birth on Friday in the tartan nap gown that was nowhere to be found, when the brand brought the print back to pre-order.

Get ready to learn more about the Hill House Nap Dress. Several models from her new English Garden collection are surprisingly still in stock in sizes XS to 2XL. Buy it below before it’s fully depleted (this means you’ll need to set an alarm for the next replenishment, which is still to be determined).

