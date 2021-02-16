Veronica Beard Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection





There is a gray tracksuit in the Veronica Beards Fall 2021 collection. There is also a mini dress fully encrusted with sparkling silver sequins. Both items represent the sticks Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard have observed in their customers lately: serious comfort and serious whimsy. Neither was exactly a VB force in the past; the Veronicas have built their brand on comfortable and refined sportswear, the kind of mid-size clothing that intentionally do not respond to extremes. But so much has changed in our pandemic year. They officially took a look at the loungewear trend, from that gray sweater to more innovative interpretations like a flannel blazer with stretch-knit sleeves and the latest addition to their line of shoes (mostly heels): a strappy sneaker. Velcro. On the fancy front, this sparkly mini was an outlier among the more subtle pieces you could dress up or down, like a cashmere chiffon midi dress and a shiny printed velvet suit. But it’s still the sportswear that stands out the most. This collection had a softer, slightly rugged feel influenced by the outdoorsy attitude that has been in fashion: oversized camouflage jackets and quilted cups replaced Veronicas’ usual pointy blazers, and instead of their iconic flared jeans. , cargo pants tucked into riding boots. Unsurprisingly, the two pieces they called their favorites were jackets: a classic half-spliced ​​houndstooth half coat, a rusty half plaid, and an oversized blazer with different patches of chocolate wool. Women may want the bespoke double-breasted Veronicas suits again; for now, those proportions of coverage with just a touch of structure feel perfect.

