Thin excuses for men’s behavior – The Echo

My shirt is not an invitation to rape me. My dress is not an invitation to follow me home. My bib swimsuit isn’t the reason you lost your job. My body is not responsible for your behavior.

Last week, a Sydney school principal told students not to wear skimpy or revealing clothing as it could be inappropriate or unfortunate. She went on to say that she didn’t want female students jeopardizing the employment of male teachers.

This director has been asked to apologize. And although a video apology has been made, the speech by the director, who happens to be a woman, echoes a deeply rooted cultural belief around the cause of assaults or misuse of power, by men, against women and girls.

British research has shown that a majority of men and two in five women share this view; that women provoke assault (or misconduct) by their choice of clothing.

This is a myth, or a hypothesis that is not supported by any evidence. Women are attacked while wearing various clothes. To illustrate this point, in 2013 Jen Brockman, director of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Centrex at the University of Kansas, and Dr. Mary A. Wyandt-Hiebert, of the Rape Education Center at the University of Kansas ‘Arkansas, organized an art project that showed the clothes worn by survivors of the assault at the time. Beside the clothes, the survivors recount where they were and what they were doing just before the event.

Looking at what we’re wearing, as a first approach to the problem, says it’s our fault. He says the victim is responsible for the abuser’s behavior. He says the assault could have been avoided if only you had chosen a sane tweed t-shirt or three-quarter length pants. It is not the patriarchy that is at fault. It is not a broken legal system that minimizes violence against women. It is not a sick society. It is something that you can change if you change who you are and how you present yourself. Men cannot control themselves. It’s up to you, ladies, to avoid the aggressors by staying under their radar. Society accepts that perpetrators assault, rape and kill women and girls. What we don’t accept is what you wear or your right to choose what you wear. Because you don’t have an agency. You are a woman and your body does not belong to you; it’s a store with the OPEN sign in the doorway. Your strappy top says to come inside. Your little shorts become the reason. You chose this.

It is a perception rooted in Christian mythology. Remember Eve in the Garden of Eden? She tempted Adam. She made him eat the apple. Let’s not forget that she was naked.

You see, it’s all about choice. His, not hers. When you choose those denim shorts and the crop top, you choose to be made inappropriate comments, you choose to be assaulted, you choose to be raped, you choose to be murdered; drag your little body out into the meadows, throw it away and cover it with leaves.

What were you wearing? This is a question the police ask female victims All the time. Do they ever ask the abuser what he was wearing? Is there a particular type of clothing that makes a man more likely to commit violence? A hoodie? A itchy trackie? A business suit?

This idea that the responsibility for women’s physical safety lies in the choice of women’s clothing rather than the actual behavior of men is not new. It’s a pervasive myth that I believe underlies the lack of compassion and caring for what happens to girls.

When the principal gave this address, the group she sought to protect were her male teachers. Not his students.

I hope every girl in this Sydney school chooses her mufti day to wear the thinnest outfit she has. I hope all the girls in NSW will join them and all the women, regardless of their age. I’ve been a part of the Slut Walk before, but maybe it’s not small groups that come together to protest in the street. Maybe it’s about all of us to wear our tiniest, tightest, most provocative clothes in our schools, streets, universities, and workplaces to make the point that no matter what we do. carry or where we are, we have the unalterable fundamental human right to security. We could skimp on our summits, but that doesn’t mean skimp on our agency. Instead of changing what we wear, you need to change your frightening and often illegal behavior.