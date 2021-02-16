$ 270 brides can’t get enough





Between instant closures, border closures and venue restrictions, organizing a wedding in 2021 won’t be as easy as brides would have hoped. But even though COVID cancellations have left you on a smaller budget than you would like, there are still plenty of designer-inspired dresses out there to make sure you get your perfect shot without breaking the bank. This $ 270 ASOS wedding dress was very popular among locked-out brides. Photo: ASOS For less than $ 300, this ASOS wedding dress wowed Australian brides and it’s not hard to see why. With simple Byron-Bay style elegance, the Sophia wedding dress has delicate lace sleeves and an open back to make you feel like a bohemian goddess. RELATED: The lace details extend to the sweetheart neckline and cinched waist, before giving way to a flowing, pleated skirt. The brides who purchased the dress recommend professionally altering it for the perfect fit, with a saying, I bought this dress for our civil wedding and loved it! Needed a bit of amendment as the top was a bit loose. The dress is just gorgeous, I’m tall and it fits lengthwise and it’s really comfy, another bride wrote. This $ 190 gown is similar to the wedding dress Bindi Irwin wore when she married Chandler Powell in March of last year. Photo: ASOS The ivory gown sells for $ 270 and isn’t the only bargain in the ASOS Wedding Edition. With an embroidered bodice and a pleated skirt, their Ayla dress at $ 190 Looks a lot like the dress Bindi Irwin wore when she married Chandler Powell in March of last year. Meanwhile, detail on the $ 390 embroidered and embellished fishtail wedding dress is perfect for a Great Gatsby style affair, while the classic simplicity of the Rosanna dress at $ 190 makes it ideal for a beach wedding. This embroidered and embellished fishtail wedding dress sells for $ 390. Photo: ASOS This $ 250 Showpo wedding dress features a plunging neckline and an A-line skirt. Photo: Showpo At one point during the lockdown last year, ASOS was selling a wedding dress every three minutes, but they aren’t the only online retailer selling wedding dresses on a budget. The story continues Australian brand Showpo also offers an affordable range of wedding dresses that includes their stunning Eyes of the Beholder dress which has a plunging neckline and a thigh slit, as well as the dress Showpo founder Jane Lu wore her own wedding in 2019. Some of the links in this article may generate income for Yahoo Lifestyle Australia. Don’t miss a thing. Sign up for the daily Yahoo Lifestyles newsletter. Or if you have a story idea, email us at [email protected].

