Gaudreau scores OT winner as Flames dramatically overtake Canucks

VANCOUVER – Johnny Gaudreau’s overtime goal ended a dramatic game as the Calgary Flames edged the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Monday.

The 27-year-old winger scored 23 seconds into overtime to give Calgary the victory (8-6-1) after taking a 3-2 lead in the last minute of regulation.

Dillon Dube, Milan Lucic and Elias Lindholm all scored goals for the Flames in regulation, and Rasmus Andersson notched two assists.

Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver (7-11-1).

Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 of the Flames’ 33 shots, while Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko made 23 saves.

Vancouver held a two-goal lead late in the first period, but saw the game start to slip away on a series of costly mistakes.

Monday marked the third game in a four-game series between the two teams, and the result gave Calgary a pair of wins before Wednesday’s final outing.

Twenty-three seconds after extra time, Gaudreau scored with a shot from the bottom in the left circle. A few tense moments followed when officials reviewed play for potential offside, but the goal was held after the video review.

Boeser forced overtime dramatically, shooting Demko with 30.2 seconds left.

It was a shorthanded count as Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes sat in the box. The Canucks drew Demko in a desperate attempt to save the game.

A sloppy play in the second quarter turned out to be Vancouver’s loss on Monday.

Midway through the period, a soft pass from Horvat was picked up along the Calgary blue line. Lindholm got a breakaway as he entered the Canucks’ zone and threw a wrist shot past Demko to tie the score at 2-2.

The Flames capitalized on another 15:51 error after the start of the second when Vancouver defenseman Nate Schmidt put the puck on Dube’s side instead of clearing it from behind the net. Dube snapped a shot behind Demko’s skate before the keeper could even register the misstep.

Vancouver got off to a strong start on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the Canucks’ game opener.

Hughes unleashed a rocket from the blue line and Pearson flipped it past Markstrom 3:52 in the first period.

The count came a second after Dube returned to the ice after serving a hook penalty.

The Canucks’ second strike was counted as a power play scorer, however.

Gaudreau was booked for interference halfway through the first, a call that sparked vocal protests from the Flames bench. Just over a minute after the penalty, Connor Mackey of Calgary was called in for a high stick, giving Vancouver 54 seconds of 5-on-3 hockey.

JT Miller sent a clean pass to Boeser over the goal line and the winger immediately redirected the puck to Horvat in front of the Calgary net. The Canucks captain beat Markstrom for a while to put his team forward 2-0.

Vancouver was 1 in 6 with the man advantage on Monday.

Lucic reduced the lead to one before the first intermission, snatching a shot past Demko from high into the lunge with 24 seconds left.

It was the Vancouver native’s fourth goal of the season.

The dislike between the two sides was evident on Monday. Several minor skirmishes saw players exchanging colorful words and punches before tensions peaked in the third, with several players throwing themselves into a scrimmage at the end of the Canucks.

After officials separated the players, Vancouver’s Tkachuk and Jake Virtanen were each sent to the surface to be brutalized.

NOTES: Mackey scored an assist on Lucic’s goal, scoring the 24-year-old defenseman’s first point in NHL career. ? Calgary’s Mikael Backlund did not play after sustaining a lower body injury on Saturday.