Fashion tips for styling suede this spring 2021

Suede has a reputation for being only suitable for spring-summer clothing, which is true to some extent. Depending on the type of suede finish you choose, some strands tend to absorb more moisture than others, making it uncomfortable.

However, as spring arrives, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the stunning fashionable look of suede without looking like Billy the Kid.

Here at Mens Fashion Ireland, we’re going to take a look at some easy ways to wear suede this spring 2021. Suede can be very effective as any cool mens look and it’s your choice and style of suede that will nail your fashion finish. . First, let’s see what exactly suede is.

What is suede?

The suede material comes in many shapes and forms and is originally a type of coated leather. The term Suede comes from the French term Sude gloves which means in Swedish: gloves

Suede is made from the underside of animal skin which is softer than the animal’s outer skin. Suede items are typically sourced from lambs, although deer, calf, and even fur skin is used in the making of jackets and shoes today.

Suede worn as outerwear

One of the great things about suede is that it’s suitable for all seasons, depending on the style you choose. It is a real body insulator and a great choice for spring fashion.

With the spring weather varying from warm to cold, suede jackets are the most popular choice for men. The shearling aviator jacket can keep you warm and stylish during the spring months. Merged with jeans, it can be worn over a sweater or shirt.

Color balance is key to any trendy suede look, with brownish undertones being the most popular. For a more formal look, the suede bomber jacket is stylish and can be easily paired with chinos and men’s boots in spring.

Ways to accessorize suede in spring

Since spring is just around the corner, suede gloves are best left in the colder winter months. However, you can change your gloves and replace it with a light and cool suede vest worn over a white t-shirt with jeans.

Its velvety texture can enhance the fashion look of any man in an instant. A stylish beige or black men’s bag can also be a great addition to any day or evening casual fashion finish.

Suede shoes are perfect for spring 2021

What’s not to love about men’s suede boots or shoes? They are cool and stylish and can nail any great casual or classy look.

The only thing to remember when it comes to suede shoes is to be sure to maintain them with a waterproof protective spray. It adds longevity to all suede shoes.

Considering its spring 2021, men’s suede brogues (light shades) are fabulous as a casual shoe choice. They go easily with jeans and chinos. Desert suede boots can have the same effect.

Moving on to something smarter for more elegant occasions, the suede Chelsea boot. These normally come in shades or beige or black which can be worn with pants (not suits) Add a neutral color block jacket and a bingo.

Protect the animal kingdom

One of the best things about fashion today is the choice of different choices of synthetic materials that replace the need for animal skin.

You can still enjoy this super suede look without putting animal skin close to your body. Tastes of faux suede or Ultrasuede are great replacements for traditional suede products. Always consider this as an option when choosing your next piece of suede.

