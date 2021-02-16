Kentucky in second on incomplete opening day

KIAWAH ISLAND, SC The Kentucky Men’s Golf Team opened the spring leg of their 2020-2021 season by tying for the 11th lowest round of the Brian Craig time. Spurred on by every Wildcat starter finishing with a score of 1 over par or less, the UK shot a par 276 from 8 under and entered the final day of action in second place.

After Sunday’s first round was postponed and the tournament moved to two consecutive rounds on Monday, the Wildcats were unable to wrap up their second round as darkness fell on the course. All but three of the field teams will resume the second round on Tuesday before concluding the tournament with a final 18 holes.

Play resumes at 8:00 a.m. ET and the live score is available via golfstat.com.

Kentucky followed Wake Forest nine shots after the opening 18 holes and the Wildcats were four better shots than third-placed East Tennessee State. The Wildcats are looking for their first top line of the season and the first since their third place finish at the Bearcat Invitational in 2019.

Senior Allen Hamilton set the score for Kentucky in the first round. He hit his first hole and played the first round of the spring season at 5 under par. The 67 card is Hamilton’s career low round and it is the first under-70 score of the season for the Louisville, Kentucky native. He was 2 under par on his first nine holes, then birdied three of the four holes between No. 14-17 to finish the round. After the first 18 holes he was tied for third in the individual standings.

Sophomore Cooper Parks was tied for sixth in the standings after a round of 68 to start his week. The score marked a career low and was two strokes better than his previous career record. Parks had 3 under the first nine holes which included back-to-back birdies at the eighth par five and ninth par three as he made the turn. He picked up another birdie in the 12th par-five for his 4-under round.

Graduate student Reid bedell , making their first appearance of the season for Kentucky, tied for 16th over 18 holes with a par 2 under round. Bedell started his UK career elegantly with a birdie on the opening hole. He gave up the shot in the fourth, before picking up birdies at No.5, 8 and 9. He overcame a double bogey on the back nine with two more birdies on the 14th and 16th holes.

Junior Zach Norris Also scored under par with a 1 under 71 and is tied for 27th. Norris tied for his first 10 holes before suffering a bogey in the 11th. He bounced back with birdies in the 12th and 15th to go under par. This is the second tournament in a row that Norris opened the game by going below par in the first round.

Graduate student Jacob Cook was 1 over par with a 73 to start his week and is tied for 48th in the individual standings.

Sophomore Jackson LaLonde led individual UK players with a par 70 of 2 under and a tie for 17th to 18th. Jay kirchdorfer shot a 75 and is tied for the 67th, while the freshman Hugo archer scored a round of 80 in his college debut and is 87th overall.

When play resumes on Tuesday, Norris will have one hole remaining. He is 4 under par in the second round at this point. Hamilton has two holes to play and is currently 3-over par. Parks tied Hamilton’s round at 3 points and will play three more holes on Tuesday. Bedell shone in the second round with a score of 6 under with four holes to play. Cook is 4 years old and there are five left.

With the British players going from holes 13-17, the Wildcats remain in second place and are 10 shots behind Wake Forest, but have a five-stroke lead over Clemson.

Sophomore Alex goff finished his round at the Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase with a round of 5 on par 76.

