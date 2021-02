Kylie Minogue, 52, stuns in split polka dot dress amid engagement rumors

ITS Thigh-lie Minogue as the superstar flashes one of her pins in a split polka dot dress. Kylie, who has denied rumors she is engaged to her British boyfriend Paul Solomons, posed against a clothes rail during a photo on social media. 5 Kylie Minogue looks amazing as she posts snap pulling on a polka dot slit dress and posing against a clothes rail 5 The singer, 52, knows how to engage her audience with her stunning figure Credit: Instagram The Australian singer, 52, has returned to her home in Melbourne after escaping from closed London at the end of December, but that means she is a far cry from GQ creative director Paul, 46. But if the absence makes the heart more loving, there is a chance that the engagement speech will return soon. Kylie previously tweeted: Rumors are getting out of hand. Using a series of emojis to explain, the singer wrote: We all love LOVE, but the rumors are getting out of hand. We are [in love] but no [engaged]. 5 It comes as the superstar has denied rumors she is engaged to British boyfriend Paul Solomons, 46 5 The astonishing previously tweeted from her and GQ’s creative director “ Rumors are getting out of hand ” Credit: Camera Press 5 The couple started dating in 2018 Credit: Reuters ‘WE ARE SO HAPPY’ Kate Lawler reveals her daughter’s name as the newborn comes home OH BOY-SON Bianca Gascoignes and Kris Boyson tense as he sees it for the first time since his split Exclusive ‘INSUPPORTABLE’ Zara McDermott called a slut after boy leaked nude photo of her at 14 MARRY MONEY Married at first sight Australias Dan charged with multi-million dollar fraud Exclusive PARDON PRICE Katie Price Avoids Fine After Police Investigate Broken Lockdown DON’T LOOK ANGRY Liam Gallagher confirms Oasis reunion by saying ‘it will happen’ Kylie andPaul started dating in 2018 and recently dispelled rumors that they were about to be married – although Paul’s stepmother said she was thrilled with their engagement. A look at Kylie Minogue’s biggest hits from five # 1 albums over consecutive decades DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or [email protected]







