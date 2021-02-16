What bath rituals reveal about status, purity and potency

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

In many parts of the world, cleansing your body has become an individual, daily ritual – a quick, wet shower in the morning or a longer bath to relax at night. But historically our swimming habits have been steeped in deeper meanings.

In ancient Greece, public baths were a place where men could bathe after sports or exchange philosophical discussions (some even contained libraries), while in the Middle Ages men and women in Europe completely abandoned the bath, lest it spread the disease. Cleansing perfumes and ointments have replaced steam and water, with ornate bottles and vessels connecting wealth with health. Fast forward to the 1960s and 1970s, when New York City’s public baths became havens for gay men to relax, socialize, and seek pleasure.

Rembrandt’s intimate and sensual take on the subject of the Old Testament “Bathsheba at Her Bath”, painted in 1654. Credit: Muse of the Louvre

Through objects and works of art, the book “Body. Gaze. Power: A Cultural History of the Bath” traces the evolution of bathtubs and bath accessories through cultures and eras, reflecting each period in their design and purpose.

“The bath may seem like a frivolous or fun subject, but in fact it turns out to be a very special place and time for socializing, where you expose yourself – you literally get naked – where you interact with yourself. , our bodies and our intimacy, but, within the framework of the public baths, also with the others ”, writes the commissioner Camille Faucourt in the book. “This space-time has no equivalent in our daily social interactions.”

A place for purity and gender roles

The phrase “cleanliness is next to godliness” comes from an 18th century sermon, but the link between good hygiene and religious purity is old.

In “Body. Gaze. Power,” curator Florence Hudowicz refers to ancient Greek playwrights who implied that a person’s virtuosity or debauchery was based on the temperature of the water in which they preferred to bathe. In a Greek pottery work dating from around 425 BC, the god Eros flies over a bather. She points out that self-washing “was also practiced before marriage in order to purify the bride’s body and ensure her future fertility”, write Hudowicz and Faucourt.

Although in ancient Egypt architectural remains show that men and women bathed together, Greeks and Romans were separated by gender. Depictions of their routines in art show athletic, naked men scraping up dirt after vigorous exercise. The routines of the women were presented as more private – sometimes clothed or naked, surrounding a cauldron of water.

A detail of a pottery work attributed to the Athenian vase painter Onesimos circa 500 BC. It shows the routines of ancient Greek athletes, who applied oils before training in the sun, followed by vigorous bathing and scratching with a strigil tool. Credit: bpk / RMN-Grand Palais / Herv Lewandowski / Hatje Cantz

The ancient Greeks and Romans were meticulous in matters of hygiene, but early Christians like Saint Augustine in the fourth century “were wary of” ephemeral things, “” writes Faucourt, “one of which was most certainly the body. “. In the Middle Ages, the Church was firmly opposed to the “loose morals” of public baths, which no longer separated men and women and often facilitated prostitution.

The scourge which increased and decreased across Europe from the 14th century onwards eventually became the death knell for swimming for hundreds of years. In the 16th century, the belief spread that steaming or immersing the skin in water opened the pores to disease. Public steam rooms have closed and people have adopted waterless cleaning routines, applying ointments to their feet, hands, mouth and genitals. The smells were hidden with the scents and the elaborate bottles became status symbols for the wealthy.

“The delicate materials in which they are made and the exceptional quality of their ornamentation bear witness to the constant care taken in maintaining its appearance and personal hygiene,” writes Faucourt.

The wealthy also commissioned artwork around the bath, enlisting Rococo artists including Jean-Antoine Watteau and François Boucher, to paint teasing nude female figures while washing thoroughly.

The Roman goddess Diana became a popular figure for painting in Rococo art due to myths that include her bathing rituals. Boucher painted “Diane at rest after her bath” in 1742. Credit: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

In the 19th century, baths began to return to Europe and America, spurred by new knowledge from microbiologists who identified germs and the hygienic benefits of soap, but it would take until the turn of the century before anyone except the rich, can afford entire rooms dedicated to the practice. It also took generations to shake the idea that submerging yourself in water could cause disease.

However, the attitude of Europeans towards the bath was far from universal. In the Middle East, Faucourt notes that there has been less fluctuation in attitudes regarding swimming. From the Ottoman Empire to today, the hammam – the Turkish bath – has remained popular, although its practical use has declined with the rise of home bathrooms.

A place of power and vulnerability

Public baths have also long had political implications. In ancient Rome, they were vast socializing complexes, but also sites of costly architectural splendor “(which) served to establish and assert the power of an emperor,” writes curator Hendrik Bndge in “Body. Gauze. Power “.

In a person’s home, however, the tub is one of the most vulnerable places. “When you’re naked, you’re vulnerable; that’s why the shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’ is so shocking,” Bndge writes.

“In the eyes of revolutionaries, Marat immediately became a martyr for freedom after his assassination,” writes Alain Chevalier in “Corps. Look. Power”. “Rather than hide the circumstances of his death, they chose to glorify them.” Credit: bpk / RMN-Grand Palais / Franck Raux / Hatje Cantz

One of the most famous works of art from the French Revolution shows the aftermath of a scandalous political crime, which takes place in the bathroom. In Jacques-Louis David’s 1793 painting “The Death of Marat”, the French revolutionary and journalist Jean-Paul Marat is assassinated in his bathtub, his hand still holding an inked feather, the bath water filled with his blood. His assassin, royalist aristocrat Marie-Anne Charlotte Corday, intended to publicly assassinate him, but instead entered his home and stabbed him while he was washing. David, who shared a friendship and political ideologies with Marat, painted the scene just four months later, martyring his subject.

A century and a half later, during World War II, photojournalists Lee Miller and David E. Scherman recognized the bathtub as a site where power could be subverted and monopolized by photography. On April 30, 1945, the day Munich was liberated from Nazi rule, Miller and Scherman entered Hitler’s empty apartment and photographed Miller in his bathtub. In one photo, she sits defiantly naked, staring into the camera, with a framed photo of Hitler propped up on the ledge behind her. His boots, fogged up with dirt from the newly liberated Dachau Concentration Camp, trailed all over his bath mat. (The Nazi leader, hidden in his Berlin bunker, would kill himself that day.)

“The message of the images is clear: the power relations have changed,” writes Carolin Potthast, curatorial assistant in the book. “The US-Americans had advanced into the innermost sphere of the enemy. They had seized it by occupying it with their bodies. Here, the bathtub becomes a stage for a change of political power.”