Natalie Portman shines in an Australian garden dress
actress Natalie Portman Has been taken over The Paparazzi Celebrating the birthday of his daughter Amalia Sydney, Australia.
She wore dazzling minivestido style Summer. The dress was decorated with a pink floral print on a white background and ruffles giving it a very feminine touch. Finish his work Look for With black sandals and sunglasses.
Hollywood star wore it Face without makeup And her hair was combed into a low bun.
Photo: Grosby Group
The celebration was joined Benjamin Millepied, The Natalie Portman’s husband. The two were photographed preparing drinks, collecting gifts and hanging the peniata in the garden.
Benjamin, who recently directed scenes from his first film Carmen in Australia, wore a dark blue shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.
The couple married in 2012 and have two children: Amalia and Alf. Now they are having a wonderful time at Australia.
Natalie Portman In the middle of the shoot Thor: love and thunder. Filming for the final episode of the Thor series began last month at Fox Studios in Sydney. It will be released in February 2022.
He will see the tape Jane foster (Natalie Portman) undergoes cancer treatment while gaining similar powers to her ex-boyfriend and becoming a Mighty Thor superhero.
In an interview with Tonight show With Jimmy fallon, Portman said the new version of Thor would be really “fun and awesome.” “We have director Taika Waititi. It’s great. ”“ I’m so excited, ”she said.
Natalie Portman has stopped speculating about a possible pregnancy. After a media outlet announced that she could be pregnant, the 39-year-old explained:
Hey, I’m not pregnant. But does it still look good in 2021 for someone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want? Let nypost do better. ”
