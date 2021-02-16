Best indoor clothes for men: clothes to relax from top brands

VS oronavirus has not been kind to us, so the least we can do is be kind to ourselves.

While we hardly spend anything on going out, we can use our hard earned money to really treat ourselves. If working from home, confined to our all too familiar four walls, is the order of the day for the foreseeable future, you might as well do it in the greatest comfort and it starts with stellar loungewear.

More sophisticated than our sleepwear but an upgrade from the t-shirts that have been rotated for about a year, the ideal loungewear offers enough shape and style that you can hold your head high when doing those daily errands. – you know, like taking out the trash or going to the supermarket.

These elasticated sets put comfort at the forefront. Let’s be honest, you might have dusted off your denim in an effort to feel more assembled or professional, but 11 months later you have nothing to prove. Leave your “real” clothes and your favorite pair of jeans for the after-lock celebrations.

When it comes to choosing the perfect sets, the winning combo is a good fit and soft, good quality material.

Discover our selection of the best.

London Cashmere Company The Bond Tracksuit Jogger and Hoodie

This matching set is a warmer winter win and an absolute treat to wear. It’s cozy, comfortable, and beautifully made. This 100% cashmere tracksuit has simple and subtle details on the cuffs, which means your only problem will be convincing yourself to take it off.

London Cashmere Company

Gray Cotton Sunspel Lounge Pants

If you are looking for high quality, classic yet athletic sweatpants, this is the right one for you. They have a subtle ankle cuff for a soft shape and a well-placed back pocket. While they don’t come at the most affordable price, you are paying for the premium construction, timeless style, and soft fabric.

Sunspel

ASOS Oversized Half Zip Tracksuit Oversized Joggers In Heather Gray

If you are looking for a matching set that is reasonably priced and comfortable, this is a perfect companion for a day lazing on the sofa. A point to note is that the joggers, although straight cut, have a nice shape due to the elastic cuff at the ankle. Overall, joggers probably work better than the half-zip sweater. Although the sweater is loose with an off-the-shoulder fit, the neck is quite narrow, so be careful when zipping.

ASOS

Lululemon Surge Joggers

This is a premium multi-function jogger, with comfortable and breathable material that makes you look and feel crisp. These sweatpants will serve you just as well while lying on the sofa as they will brave a workout at home. They are cleverly designed, with a well-concealed back pocket, large enough to hold a set of house keys or a pair of headphones.

On first inspection, they also look smarter than a standard sweatpants, so you can confidently wear them at a post-lockdown social event. This is largely because they are extremely flattering due to their slightly tapered fit, elastic cuff, and the addition of an ankle. Zip *: French.

Not only do they look crisp, but they are a total dream to wear due to the elasticated waistband, so they have you covered even if you order one too many.

Lululemon

Sunspel cashmere tracksuit for men

The truth is, if you want to feel like a king on your couch, you will have to pay for it. It’s a gorgeous plush tracksuit that will become your ultimate lounge suit, crafted entirely from luxurious cashmere.

The tracksuit bottoms have ribbed hems, side pockets and an adjustable drawstring at the waist. The matching hoodie comes with patch pockets, front zipper and hood.

The materials come from sustainable sources, which may partly explain the price.

Sunspel

ASOS Skinny Woven Tapered Joggers With Reflective Zip

Having previously only purchased sports and sportswear from brands like Nike and Adidas, expectations were low. However, these tapered and breathable joggers were delivered oversized. They are just as good as what traditional sports brands offer and at a fraction of the price.

With a back pocket to store small items like house keys or headphones, these joggers are versatile for any occasion. Whether you want to relax in the house, take a brisk 5k run, or need something comfortable but low-key for a full day of Zoom calling, these purchases are worth it.

ASOS

Calvin Klein Lounge jogging pants

These straight leg jogging pants feature Calvin Klein’s signature elastic waistband and would be a great addition to any wardrobe. Slightly thinner than others on the market, these are a fantastic midweight option that sits in the perfect spot between pajama pants and regular jogging pants.

Calvin klein

Calvin Klein Lounge Zip Hoodie

This cotton blend zip hoodie with a drawstring hood is what you need to upgrade your sleepwear in the dead of winter. Soft and comfortable, what more could you ask for?

Calvin klein

London Cashmere Company The Eden Shirt

This 100% Mongolian cashmere unisex shirt is soft, elegant and beautiful to wear. With its square cut, an inverted pleat in the back, a front pocket and buttoned cuffs, it possesses understated sophistication with a double dose of comfort. Since it’s unisex – guys, make sure you order one size larger than your standard.

London Cashmere Company

Calvin Klein Pants Pajama Set

Pants and pajamas are Calvin Klein’s bread and butter and this stylish matching set shows what the brand does so well. The comfort of the crew neck stretch cotton t-shirt takes you seamlessly from day to night, only with the straight leg cuffed pants. The printed swimsuit has the same logo pattern as the trousers signature elastic waistband to complete the perfect nighttime twin.

Calvin klein

