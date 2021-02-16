Fashion
The power dress is a fashion hit
When Lucy Rook couldn’t find a dress she liked that she could also comfortably breastfeed her baby in, she decided it was time to make her own.
When I had my first baby, Rocco, I was quite surprised at the lack of feeding dresses. I ended up in maternity clothes or, for lack of a better word, mom’s dresses that I just didn’t want to wear.
Two years later I had Bonnie and we went on vacation with my stepchildren, two of whom were teenage boys. I found the meals really annoying.
It was the choice between desperately trying to feed myself discreetly in the pretty dresses I had packed or being able to feed in tent-like maternity dresses that overwhelmed me. I spent the whole two weeks dreaming of Discreet Bowtique and the next two years making it happen, she tells Weekend.
Her dream was to create affordable and fashionable clothes that women would want to wear whether they were feeding or not.
Lucy, who lives in Wolverhampton, went in search of a manufacturer who could turn the design she had in mind into reality.
I thought of a design, which is now the Sally dress, that had a diaper on top and an underlay with two slits for feeding, and the top diaper would then rest on the baby while he was breastfeeding so that you can’t see anything.
I don’t think a mother should have to cover up to breastfeed, but I know many feel more comfortable doing this, especially when out in restaurants.
I thought it would be a case of cutting two holes in the material and it would be done but I have no sewing experience.
When I started it was important for me to keep everything in Wolverhampton so I wanted to find a manufacturer in the city, which I did. They were very helpful and we ended up trying different models. Once we found the finished design, I had to find a model maker.
Much of this work was done overseas in countries like China, so it was not easy. I found a pattern maker who taught on the University of Wolverhampton Garment Making Course, she turned out to be my neighbor from my mom.
She made me a size 10 pattern and once we were happy she made the other sizes.
I needed materials then and found a supplier in Tipton who showed me a lot of different materials and colors, she explains.
The next step was to recruit photographers and a model to help showcase the dresses on the Discreet Bowtique website and they were also found in Wolverhampton.
Everything went well. From start to finish, it took about two years from the idea to launching the business right before National Breastfeeding Week this summer, says Lucy, who is expecting her third child.
She believes her dresses will help mothers regain some of their own individuality while still managing the practicalities of breastfeeding when they’re on the go.
Our dresses aim to make moms feel like themselves again. These are clothes that help women feel confident while feeding themselves wherever they are. They have soft, double-layered jersey tops and feature hidden, discreet feed slits that provide easy breastfeeding access under the diaper.
Our dresses are not maternity dresses, we believe moms are ready to change when their baby arrives, but they are very forgiving. They’re all in jersey for the perfect fit while moms are still changing shape.
The Sally and Susan dress can be dressed up with leggings and flats for baby or toddler groups or with tights and heels for work. The Kimberley dress is available in navy blue. The shimmering top layer adds a glamorous feel, making it perfect for a christening, wedding, or feeding party, says Lucy Weekend.
Through Discreet Bowtique, which also sells baby headbands called Bonnie Bows, Lucy hopes to raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding.
Here in the UK we have one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world.
I believe these low numbers are largely related to a lack of support and a lack of knowledge. I also think there is still some stigma attached to it, especially around feeding our babies in public.
It can be a daunting experience to feed yourself while you are away. It got worse, I think, because there isn’t a lot of clothing available that covers you. What is on offer is often overpriced and almost always maternity clothes. I hope Discreet Bowtique can provide foster moms like us affordable fashionable clothes that we can look at and, most importantly, feel amazing.
Worries about what we wear are obviously only part of the story. Every day our social media accounts share breastfeeding facts and news from around the world. Our website also contains links to groups that offer help and support to moms. There are also some really helpful videos for new parents on the website, movies I made for the NCT.
I believe the incredible benefits of breastfeeding our babies are still chronically underreported. I promised 5% of all our profits will go to help change that, she says.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]