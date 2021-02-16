The power dress is a fashion hit

Lucy in a Sally dress Lucy wears the Susan dress Moms in the Discreet Bowtique range of dresses

When Lucy Rook couldn’t find a dress she liked that she could also comfortably breastfeed her baby in, she decided it was time to make her own.

When I had my first baby, Rocco, I was quite surprised at the lack of feeding dresses. I ended up in maternity clothes or, for lack of a better word, mom’s dresses that I just didn’t want to wear.

Two years later I had Bonnie and we went on vacation with my stepchildren, two of whom were teenage boys. I found the meals really annoying.

It was the choice between desperately trying to feed myself discreetly in the pretty dresses I had packed or being able to feed in tent-like maternity dresses that overwhelmed me. I spent the whole two weeks dreaming of Discreet Bowtique and the next two years making it happen, she tells Weekend.

Her dream was to create affordable and fashionable clothes that women would want to wear whether they were feeding or not.

Lucy, who lives in Wolverhampton, went in search of a manufacturer who could turn the design she had in mind into reality.

I thought of a design, which is now the Sally dress, that had a diaper on top and an underlay with two slits for feeding, and the top diaper would then rest on the baby while he was breastfeeding so that you can’t see anything.

I don’t think a mother should have to cover up to breastfeed, but I know many feel more comfortable doing this, especially when out in restaurants.

I thought it would be a case of cutting two holes in the material and it would be done but I have no sewing experience.

When I started it was important for me to keep everything in Wolverhampton so I wanted to find a manufacturer in the city, which I did. They were very helpful and we ended up trying different models. Once we found the finished design, I had to find a model maker.

Much of this work was done overseas in countries like China, so it was not easy. I found a pattern maker who taught on the University of Wolverhampton Garment Making Course, she turned out to be my neighbor from my mom.

She made me a size 10 pattern and once we were happy she made the other sizes.

I needed materials then and found a supplier in Tipton who showed me a lot of different materials and colors, she explains.

The next step was to recruit photographers and a model to help showcase the dresses on the Discreet Bowtique website and they were also found in Wolverhampton.

Everything went well. From start to finish, it took about two years from the idea to launching the business right before National Breastfeeding Week this summer, says Lucy, who is expecting her third child.

She believes her dresses will help mothers regain some of their own individuality while still managing the practicalities of breastfeeding when they’re on the go.

Our dresses aim to make moms feel like themselves again. These are clothes that help women feel confident while feeding themselves wherever they are. They have soft, double-layered jersey tops and feature hidden, discreet feed slits that provide easy breastfeeding access under the diaper.

Our dresses are not maternity dresses, we believe moms are ready to change when their baby arrives, but they are very forgiving. They’re all in jersey for the perfect fit while moms are still changing shape.

The Sally and Susan dress can be dressed up with leggings and flats for baby or toddler groups or with tights and heels for work. The Kimberley dress is available in navy blue. The shimmering top layer adds a glamorous feel, making it perfect for a christening, wedding, or feeding party, says Lucy Weekend.

Through Discreet Bowtique, which also sells baby headbands called Bonnie Bows, Lucy hopes to raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding.

Here in the UK we have one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world.

I believe these low numbers are largely related to a lack of support and a lack of knowledge. I also think there is still some stigma attached to it, especially around feeding our babies in public.

It can be a daunting experience to feed yourself while you are away. It got worse, I think, because there isn’t a lot of clothing available that covers you. What is on offer is often overpriced and almost always maternity clothes. I hope Discreet Bowtique can provide foster moms like us affordable fashionable clothes that we can look at and, most importantly, feel amazing.

Worries about what we wear are obviously only part of the story. Every day our social media accounts share breastfeeding facts and news from around the world. Our website also contains links to groups that offer help and support to moms. There are also some really helpful videos for new parents on the website, movies I made for the NCT.