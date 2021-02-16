THREE hat tricks see City hit TEN!





Memorable events, games and moments on this day in our history …

FEBRUARY 16 2012:A late goal from Sergio Aguero saw City beat Porto 2-1 at Estadio do Drageo in the first leg of our Europa League round of 16. CITY + | SIGN UP TO WATCH EXCLUSIVE CONTENT Silvestre Varela gave the hosts the lead halfway through the first half, but an own goal in the second half from Alvaro Peirera and a strike from the super sub, Aguero five minutes from time, took assured that Roberto Mancini’s team retained the advantage when they returned to Manchester. 2019:A brace from Phil Foden and strikes from Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez saw City withdraw 4-1 to Newport County in the fifth round of the FA Cup. After a frustrating first half under difficult conditions, Sane finally broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart. Foden then added our second before the hosts hit back with a goal within two minutes of normal time, to give the Ligue 2 side a glimmer of hope. That hope quickly faded, however, when Foden and Mahrez added our third and fourth goals of the night, to secure a place in the quarter-finals en route to our first FA Cup triumph in eight years. Female team Good to know: draw for the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2020/21

2020:City’s Women booked a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals in sensational style, beating Ipswich Town 10-0 at the Academy Stadium. Hat tricks for Jess Park, Georgia Stanway and Pauline Bremer, along with a goal from Laura Coombs saw City dismiss the Tractor Girls categorically. SUBSCRIBE TO THE OFFICIAL MAN CITY PODCAST It was Coombs who opened the scoring 20 minutes later, before Bremer and Park put their names on the scoresheet to give us a three-goal advantage at the break. A magnificent second half followed, as Bremer, Park and Stanway all completed their hat tricks to cap off a clinical display against the fiery fourth-place side. We were then going to beat Leicester City and Arsenal, before seeing Everton at Wembley as Gareth Taylor’s side clinched FA Cup glory.

