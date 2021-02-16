How personalized product experiences are changing the way fashion shoppers shop.

Fashion is all about individual characteristics and preferences. Providing a differentiated and individualized experience to every shopper is the competitive and strategic differentiator that every fashion and clothing retailer must have. Yet it is so difficult to achieve. Personalization will be the key to the fortunes of many brands and retailers as they recover from the pandemic.

As the digitalization of retail sales has been accelerated by the pandemic, how, when and where technology is used has been largely influenced by consumer behavior. If one thing is certain, shoppers want transparent, personalized experiences no matter where they shop.

The pandemic has also paved the way for the emergence of new consumption behaviors. Consumers are comfortable buying on platforms that maintain the social element of the shopping experience and have also shown an openness to buy from brands they’ve never tried before.

During the recent CES 2021 fair, Vogue hosted a roundtable on the change of protagonist in fashion brought about by the growing movement of buyers online and in relation to social media content. Bryan Thoensen, Head of Content Partnerships for Tik Tok, pointed out that TikTok offers fashionable accessibility that I think has never been seen before. Fashion has felt largely intimidating and our platform feels participatory. Fashion has been a one-sided conversation for so many years, whether through media companies or fashion houses. Now what fashion has become, especially thanks to TikTok, is very two-way [conversation].

He added: People who make fashion directly on TikTok embrace these ideas of community, discovery, but also authenticity. We’ve created an environment where fashion can feel highly personalized, and there’s this wonderful coincidence that you can experience, where fans can lean and [feel like theyre] part of a community.

Now it looks like digital shoppers are specifying and buying exactly according to their own wishes, sizes, style and colors. Personalization is the key and technology is the catalyst.

Maturity of customization

Personalization has finally reached the point of maturity where everything depends on the buyer. And today’s buyer no longer tolerates siled channels or touchpoints. They want a consistent experience across the board that offers real-time personalization.

For retailers, that means putting the customer at the center of the buying journey by delivering a more personalized end-to-end experience, and that includes better and more flexible payment methods, said David Sykes, of Klarna.

One of the reasons for this development is the growing desire of consumers to use their fashion choices according to their own style, self-image and values. The explosive use of social media plays an important role here. Many consumers, especially younger generations like Millennials and Gen-Zers, share almost everything on social media. Looking for likes and creating their own brand, they are looking for one-of-a-kind items.

However, other consumers want to express more honesty and realism in their style choices. Consumers prefer brands that match their values ​​and therefore seek authenticity from the fashion companies they engage with. Today’s customers want businesses with purpose, believes Tory Burch fashion business. Obviously, the product has to be top quality, but it’s also really what you stand for and what you believe in. For this reason, fashion companies are likely to use more authentic storytelling and realism in their communications with customers. This is more likely to be possible with brands that take a direct-to-consumer approach (DTC).

Uniqueness of the brand or product

To connect with these empowered consumers, fashion companies need to think about how to deliver products and experiences that are perceived to be unique. They want to own something special. Something that you cannot and in your surroundings or in your neighborhood or in your business.

It’s not just what consumers buy that has changed the way they shop, said Richard Liu of JD Sykes. One of the most important things to consider when engaging consumers is customer loyalty through a seamless end-to-end experience. Putting customers at the center of the buying journey is essential in a now extremely competitive online market.

The influence of AI in data research

One of the main influences of new fashion shopping has been the use of apps using AI and machine learning. Through AI, brands and manufacturers can use previous buying behavior, preferences, search preferences, and previous choices to advance new personalization.

As more AI assistance programs advance, they will help brands make smarter strategic decisions around product development and new lines of business.

3D design platforms like CLO also make it easy to edit designs on the fly. These allow brands to use real-time artificial intelligence information to change fashions until the minute they go into production.

E-commerce Brands and technology providers will increasingly need to find ways to make AI decisions more transparent and less confusing to buyers in order to build trust. This means that when recommendation engines identify and display relevant product recommendations, those recommendations will automatically be accompanied by simple explanations that make it clear to the buyer why and what data was used to select those products.

The rise of Fast Fashion and the shift to new types of personalization

The data acquired allows brands and retailers to identify new trends using selection and preference criteria. Coupled with rapid production facilities, this allows new items and fashion lines to be on shelves faster than ever before, virtually eliminating the need for fashion seasons.

However, Fast Fashion also raised questions about ethnicity and waste in production. Socially conscious shoppers are embracing the growing slow fashion movement, which focuses on sustainable materials and transparent and ethical work and manufacture. As a result, some brands are exploring how 3D printing can help them produce goods on demand and create new avenues of personalization. Customers can provide their sizes, view their digital image incorporated with the garment or accessory, and have it produced specifically for them.

According to Avery baker, Brand Manager at Tommy Hilfiger, it’s about providing the instant gratification that consumers really seek, closing the gap between the visibility of a fashion show and the time of purchase.

True Fit is another company that uses big data platform capabilities such as AI-powered fashion discovery and perfectly fitting clothing and footwear recommendations. With more than 100 million registered users, the platform uses transaction data to determine customer preferences to better personalize all touchpoints of the brands consumer journey.

Other well-known brands such as Adidas and Reebok are partnering with tech companies to automatically customize 3D representations of particular shoe products using personal measurements and preferences for immediate production.

Using technology to improve the shopping experience

New technologies such as Product Information Management (PIM) tools also help create personalized product offerings and display relevant product recommendations so that individual customers can find items and provide a shopping experience. contextualized with products corresponding to their preferences.

The PIM ensures consistency with accurate and relevant product data for all channels. Whether a consumer prefers to shop on mobile or in an e-commerce store, they can determine the right type of most relevant product content, in the right place in the buyer’s journey, and deliver it at the right time.

As personalization improves the customer experience, it is imperative that responsibility be placed on product information. Companies such as Sales layer providing fashion brands and manufacturers with the ideal platforms to accelerate new personalized product experiences. By linking data obtained by other means in terms of information on customer preferences, previous purchasing behavior and / or individual sizes, brands can display personal fashion style and product information.

By processing large volumes of product information needed to create personalized experiences that truly resonate on an individual level. PIM provides consumers with a contextualized shopping experience and drives increased revenue and long-term customer loyalty.