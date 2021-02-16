Steve Madden Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results Nasdaq: SHOO





LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, February 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of forward-thinking footwear, accessories and clothing for women, men and children, today announced that the company plans to release its results from fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The telephone number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 552-1336 or (805) 905-2996 for international analysts, and the conference id is 2065339. To participate, please dial about five minutes before the scheduled time. to make sure you are logged in before the presentation. Employees, media and the public are invited to listen to the call live on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ksiedmyh. A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Internet at

https://investor.stevemadden.com and will remain available for 12 months after the live call. About Steve Madden Steve Madden designs, buys and markets avant-garde shoes, accessories and clothing for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under his own brands, including Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, BB Dakota and Mad Love, Steve Madden owns several brands including Anne Klein and Superga. Steve Madden also designs and buys private label products for various retailers. Steve Maddens wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses some of his brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, perfumes, luggage and bedding and bath products. For information on local stores and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men’s and women’s boots, fashion sneakers, slippers, dress shoes, sandals and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com . Contact: Steven Madden, Ltd.

Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Danielle McCoy

718-308-2611

[email protected]

