Everything you need to know about the French luxury fashion house – Manila Bulletin

Fashion director Loc Prigentand producer Natacha Morice join forces to unveil the key symbols and origins of the French fashion house Christian Dior.

Loc Prigent and Natacha Morice

In a video uploaded to Loc Prigent’s YouTube fashion account, producer and now host Natacha Morice presents the codes of Dior fashion. From the origins of the Lady Dior bag and the making of a Bar suit to why flowers are a mainstay of Dior fashion shows, the duo decipher the symbols and iconic creations of one of the most famous fashion houses in the world. world.

The saddle bag

The embroidered Saddle bag

The iconic crossbody bag was first launched on the Dior summer 2000 show, then relaunched later in 2018. Socialites Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have been seen wearing the Saddle bag, making it a must-have accessory for 2000s. In March 2018, the Saddle bag returned as the house’s bestseller and comes in different versions: monogrammed, with strap, men’s version, embroidered and a mini iteration.

The oblique canvas

Dior monogram

This is the hypnotic Dior monogram with overlapping letters of D, I, O, R. This pattern is used for clothing linings, bags, garments, scarves and of course the Air Jordan. Dior.

The big night

The Junon dress

The big night is the collection of Dior sewing dresses for red carpet moments, weddings and royal events. Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni wore one for her over-the-top wedding in 2018. One of Christian Dior’s first dresses is the “Junon” dress in 1949, beautifully adorned with embroidered petals.

The people behind the brand

Kim Jones and Maria Grazia Chiuri

The Dior house was founded by Christian Dior in 1946. Today, Maria Grazia Chiuri is responsible for the design of its line of clothing for women, while Kim Jones is responsible for the men. Victoire de Castellane is responsible for jewelry and Cordelia de Castellane takes the reins of Dior Maison and Baby Dior. For perfumes, François Demachy is the main nose, and for the brand’s make-up collections, Peter Philips is the contact person. The muses of the fashion house are Jennifer Lawrence, Johnny Depp, Natalie Portman, Robert Pattinson, Bella Hadid and Charlize Theron.

The Bar costume

The Bar costume

In 1947, Monsieur Dior invented a silhouette of a jacket with a narrow waist, inspired by the military outfits of the Second World War. The Bar jacket takes its name from the Plaza Athne bar that the designer visited frequently. Over the years, each Dior fashion show featured different variations of the Bar costume, including lace, embroidery, raffia and jeans.

The Lady Dior

Lady Dior bag

Created in 1995, this bag pays homage to the late Lady Diana, who was also the first to wear the iconic accessory. The bag refers to “Lady Di”, as in Lady Di-gold. Also known as the bag of the first ladies, Lady Dior was inspired by the Napoleon III chairs used during the parades.

The recurring emblem

The star emblem

This recurring motif in Dior’s creations is more than a form. Monsieur Dior stumbled upon a star on the ground as he was about to create the brand and, as a superstitious man, decided to incorporate the emblem into his designs. The emblem (which is sometimes hidden) is now visible on shoes, bags and even lipsticks.

Dior fashion calendar

Dior fashion calendar

There are eight Dior fashion shows in a year. In January, the fashion house welcomes its men and high fashion presentations. February is for women’s ready-to-wear. May is Dior’s cruise collection for women, and in June, the men’s version. In July, high fashion is presented again while September launches women’s ready-to-wear. In December, it’s men’s fashion again.

Field of flowers

Christian Dior

Dior has always loved flowers. Before he died in 1957, he was even considering becoming a florist. Lily of the valley and roses are her favorites, and it is also a tradition for the house to make crinoline dresses made of flowers. During his lifetime, Mr. Dior gave thrush to his employees every May 1st, which is still the case today.

The feminist t-shirt

Feminist t-shirt

Founded by Maria Grazia Chiuri in 2016 as the brand’s first female designer, the artistic director has taken a political stance with the launch of a series of t-shirts. Dior’s fashion shows also featured slogans from feminist theorists.

The tote book

Woven book tote

Inspired by the tote bag from the Galignani bookstore, found on rue de Rivoli in Paris, this tote is nicknamed the new classic. Its woven nature makes it very durable. Plus, its travel-friendly size fits perfectly in the top compartment of an airport cart.

In addition to these, Natacha also features Dior signatures like the houndstooth, Prince of Wales, bees and medallion on the video. To watch the Dior code episode, click on here.

