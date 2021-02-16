Fashion
Jennifer Aniston impresses in pink mini dress as she undergoes hair makeover, fans react
Hanna Fillingham
Jennifer Aniston looked amazing in a pink minidress while undergoing a hair makeover at the salon
Jennifer aniston has iconic hair that has started trends over the years, most memorable his Rachel cut in the 90s.
And the star’s right-hand man behind his locks, Chris McMillan, is also a close friend of his, and shared a beautiful pic of the star having her hair done at the salon to mark his birthday last week.
Chris posted a photo on Instagram of Jennifer sitting in the living room looking glamorous in a pink minidress, like her dressing table worked her magic on her hair.
VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston shares rare glimpse inside amazing house
The photo was taken before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and in particular, Jennifer’s hair is much longer now. In the caption, Chris wrote: “Happy Birthday Jen. I love you! Too lol.”
Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with one writing, “How is she 52? I don’t believe so,” while another wrote: “Wow Jennifer, you are so gorgeous.” A third added: “I love this photo!”
Jennifer Aniston looked amazing as she got her hair done at the salon
Chris is part of Jennifer’s glamor team and often accompanies her to red carpet events. Over the years, the actress has experimented with different lengths and shades of blonde and brunette, and can pull off any look.
During the pandemic, Jennifer isolated herself at her home in Los Angeles, where she spent her birthday.
Although it was different than she would have hoped, the actress felt the love on social media, along with other famous friends including Courteney Cox and Kate hudson paying homage to him.
Jennifer was last seen on TV with Friends co-star Courteney Cox
The day after her birthday, Jennifer shared a beautiful photo of herself posing on the beach, along with a message thanking everyone for their good wishes. “I wish I could hug each of you,” she wrote.
Jennifer recently returned to work to begin filming the second series of The Morning Show, where she plays journalist Alex Levy.
The star is also preparing to reunite with her Friends co-stars for the highly anticipated reunion show.
Due to lockdown restrictions, the show has been delayed several times, but it was revealed earlier in the month that the cast had started filming for him.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated reunion of friends
Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, has previously filmed material for it and provided a preview of the reunion by appearing on a podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe.
“There are different facets, and we have already shot lots of things … I’ve already pre-shot something, so we’re definitely doing it, because I’ve already shot a little something, ”she said.
