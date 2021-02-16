Chandler police search for 2 gunmen after sleeping victim shot through window





The suspects were armed with a handgun and shotgun, wearing bulletproof vests, gloves and backpacks when they shot a sleeping victim through a window in Chandler.

CHANDLER, Arizona Police in Chandler are looking for two men armed with guns, bulletproof vests, gloves and backpacks who allegedly shot a man and attempted to break into his home. Investigators say that on February 4, shortly after 2 a.m., the two suspects made their way to the house near Riggs and Gilbert roads and headed for the backyard. Surveillance video shows men looking through the windows of a house in the 5500 S. Scott Place area. One tried to open the back door. For some reason they decided to shoot, I believe suddenly, through a bedroom window and it hit a sleeping resident, said Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler Police Department. We don’t believe this was a random team, trying to break into people’s homes, we know these people knew something about that home. “ Investigators say they still have no motive in this case or do not know if it was a random or targeted attack. After the shooting, the armed men took off in a dark-colored private car. The victim survived, but the incident shook this neighborhood. [Its] concerning, as a neighbor who lives [here], how can you not be? said Anne Walker, a resident who says she has lived in the Riggs Ranch Meadows community for five years. I really want to [police] to catch them, quickly, she added. As authorities continue to investigate, they say the suspects knew something about this particular house. Men are described as: Suspect # 1: White man, slim waist, black long-sleeved shirt with body armor over it, blue jeans, boots, gray skullcap, green gaiter-style mask, and armed with a shotgun. Suspect # 2: Slim-sized man with glasses, long-sleeved plaid shirt, blue jeans, boots, camouflage baseball cap, light-colored gaiter style mask and armed with a handgun . Silent Witness is offering a reward of $ 1,000 for any leads leading to the arrest of these two men. You can call 480-WITNESS and remain anonymous.

