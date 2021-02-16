Bevel is the men’s grooming company with the style you desire





The telegraph Serena Williams’ improved movement could be key to clinching elusive 24th Grand Slam title Serena Williams started her 40th Grand Slam semi-final on Tuesday, beating arguably the best defender in women’s tennis in her own game. Simona Halep typically frustrates her opponents with her ability to reach potential winners – she did so in their last meeting with a near-flawless 6-2 6-2 demolition from Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final. But on Tuesday, Williams turned the situation around by finding an answer to each of the Romanian’s attempts to reduce her and displaying the significant improvement in her movement on the pitch that turned heads in Melbourne. Defensive work and speed were the strengths Williams was once known for – footwork to marvel and cover the ground with ease. But since returning from the birth of her first child in 2017, it’s a weakness her opponents are grappling with. “If they can get Serena moving, they’ll have a chance here,” has commentators mused so often, as the challengers managed to target Williams’ sometimes laborious kicks or awkward flat feet. This Australian Open was a different story, however. The 39-year-old has been explosive, chasing balls to keep points alive and winning longer rallies where she would have previously run out of steam. Against Halep, it gave him more decision-making time to hit some ruthless winners – 24 overall – later in points and ease for a 6-3 6-3 win. When asked after the match how much time had passed since she felt those longer rallies were hers to win, Williams was in a jovial mood: “It was definitely a minute. long minute. I think the summer of 1926 was the last. time that I felt that. “But this change in Williams’ game is no laughing matter to her opponents, and she knows it. She nodded enthusiastically when field interviewer Jim Courier admired his defensive work after his win: “Last year my coach Patrick [Mouratoglou] spoke at length with me about the need to be better in defense. “” I know throughout my career speed has been a super good thing in my game. Sometimes I get points and balls and I know I have the legs to do it. So it’s exciting. “

