Zuora Helps Fashion Software Company AIMS360 Convert to 100% Subscription Business | Business





REDWOOD CITY, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 16, 2021 – Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading provider of cloud subscription management platforms, today announced that the fashion ERP company AIMS360 had achieved its goal of selling 100% of its software products as subscriptions after adopting the Zuora platform. By EY Research, more than 90% of tech companies are adopting subscription or consumption business models. While fashion ERP software provider AIMS360 originally sold software through a rental-based business model, the company also decided to switch to subscriptions to better monetize services and build stronger relationships with subscribers to the over time. However, the company's existing accounting system did not have sufficient capacity to handle the complexity and flexibility required to move from monthly lease payments to a true subscription business model. AIMS360 hired Zuora to effectively facilitate the transition. According to Shahin Kohan, President of AIMS360, the subscription business model only makes sense if you can monetize the product offerings. It's very difficult to monetize a subscription, Kohan explains. You don't get a lot of money from the customer up front. You get small income over and over again on the subscription. Continuous customer relationship management is what matters most, which is what Zuora has enabled us to do. Some of the features of Zuora that have enabled AIMS360 to optimize customer relationship include automated renewals, automated licensing, flexible terms, and the ability to easily manage incentives and discounts. The metrics Zuora provides give AIMS360 insight into business performance and areas for improvement. Zuora's out-of-the-box metrics, including monthly recurring revenue (MRR), churn rate, and net retention rate, make it easy for AIMS360 to decide when to adjust prices or change plans from the market. 'subscription. Many AIMS360 customers need increased agility due to the impact of pandemics on the fashion industry. Zuoras' flexible platform has helped AIMS360 provide temporary relief to customers through an expiring discount program. Along with Zuora, AIMS360 was also able to accurately monitor the business impact in real time and adjust the business accordingly to navigate these difficult times. With Zuora, we can make changes to a customer subscription at any time, said Kohan. This agility, combined with the visibility we have into the metrics that matter, has enabled us to successfully convert the business to 100% subscriptions. To learn more about AIMS360, check out this case study. About Zuora, Inc. Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that works as a registration system for subscription businesses across industries. Fueling the subscription economy, the Zuora platform was designed specifically for dynamic and recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management center that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription ordering process. to revenue transparently through billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies worldwide, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet and Zoom. Based in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the United States, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

