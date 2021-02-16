



“We create beautiful, long-lasting bridesmaid dresses in a wide range of styles, colors and sizes.” Tweet this Like many other e-commerce brands that have launched successful platforms for bridesmaid fashion, Dear Cleo is hitting the market with an impressive assortment of dresses that meet the real world requirements of this wedding-related generation. : durability (dresses made with recycled yarns), size-inclusiveness (all styles offered in sizes 2-32), affordability (all made to order dresses under $ 120), attention to trends (50 styles and silhouettes offered in 39 colors) and a simple shopping experience (easy navigation on the site; delivery time of 6 to 8 weeks; home fitting program for dresses and samples; virtual showroom to organize your favorites and align with the design of the day). “We create beautiful dresses in a huge range of styles, colors and sizes, all in fabric made with recycled yarns – these are the kind of edgy, trend-conscious sartorial details that brides and their parties are. thrilled to wear and be part of “, says Molly kuffner by Cher Cleo. “Customers care about sustainability and where they shop matters.” Beyond the site’s obvious surface strengths, Dear Cleo uses the unique category of durability for the aisle-style dashboard – something that has only recently gained momentum in bridal wear and is not. has really never been explored for bridesmaids. Dear Cleo Brides and their loved ones are very thoughtful shoppers, especially when shopping for life event products that have the potential to be more forgiving than they are durable. Dear Cleo, Love ~ #SomethingNew for the Whole Bridal Party Drawing inspiration from customer calls and requests from social media and customer service channels, Dear Cleo unveils its first collection of wedding dresses for the bride. The new drop, called Dear Cleo, Love, features 12 aisle styles in assorted silhouettes, fabrics, and colorways (mostly alabaster, with shades of pale pink and nude in a few outfits) at an average price of $ 500. #dearcleolove #bebeautiful Media contact Britt mcgahey

