Saks Fifth Avenue has the best spring fashion for men





Over the past decade, haute couture and streetwear – once opposite ends of the style spectrum – have become more and more similar. Now, with venerable designers like Versace producing exciting sneakers and newer brands like Amiri making intricate clothing, high fashion and streetwear are almost indistinguishable. And it’s all for the best, allowing stylish men around the world to mix and match, freely combining the best of both worlds. If you are interested in this kind of creative synergy, which it should be, there is no better place to find your fashion-streetwear solution than at Saks Fifth Avenue, who is excited to stock everything from Stone Island to Dolce & Gabbana this spring. Read on, get inspired and get ready to buy a new spring gear. Dolce & Gabbana low trainers Image via Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW A trendy trainer like no other, these Dolce & Gabbana low top trainers feature a bold branding on the quarter and rubber detailing on the upper. Dolce & Gabbana geometric print sweatshirt Image via Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW Energetic geometric prints cover this Dolce & Gabbana crew neck, creating a powerful piece bursting with visual energy. Dolce & Gabbana geometric print shorts Image via Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW Dolce & Gabbana goes all out in these shorts, which feature triangular graphics all over the place interspersed with wonderful aquatic creatures. Stone Island Lucid Packable Nylon Trousers Image via Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW Stone Island crafted these jogger style sweatpants with cool lightweight nylon for maximum comfort and unmatched compression capability. Stone Island Lucid Grid Hooded Cape Image via Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW Clean lines and technical nylon construction make this Stone Island hooded cape a unique and functional outerwear item. Stone Island Tonal Patch Baseball Cap Image via Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW In a sophisticated black nylon, this cap is a simple luxury piece from Italian label Stone Island. Stone Island Classic Logo Cotton T-Shirt Image via Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW The Stone Island compass logo on this T-shirt is recognized around the world as a mark of quality, innovation and comfort. Versace Treasure Of The Sea Track Jacket Image via Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW Versace has made a name for itself on vibrant Mediterranean-style prints. With a graphic herringbone design with an ocean motif, this track jacket fits the bill and more. Versace Trigrecca sneakers Image via Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW Chunky and bold, these Versace Trigreca sneakers are big and bold, boasting an instantly identifiable Greek key pattern on the sole. Versace Treasure Of The Sea Sweatpants Image via Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW These lightweight track pants complement the track jacket above, in the same lightweight nylon with a matching undersea print. Amiri Vintage Applique Varsity Jacket Image via Saks Fifth Avenue BUY NOW True to form, this faux leather sleeve Amiri letter jacket is packed with lush details, ranging from a vintage-style appliqué logo to a college striped hem. Discover the rest of the spring-summer selection of Saks Fifth Avenue for men here. Model: Gus Dapperton







