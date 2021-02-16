6 best sweaters for women in 2021, according to fashion experts

What is the best fabric for sweaters?

Here are the seven best fabrics and blends that the fashion pros say you’re most likely to come across when shopping for sweaters.

Sweaters made with natural materials

As you shop, you’ll find these four materials in organic and recyclable variations.

Wool: 100% wool sweaters have a bad reputation for itching, and Christian Juul Nielsen, creative director of contemporary women’s ready-to-wear brands AKNVAS and Hervé Leger, suggested an easy solution to make wool much softer and lighter: opt for wool sweaters mixed with at least 20% polyamide, a synthetic material often found in sportswear in the form of nylon.

Cashmere: According to the designer Victor li, good cashmere is delicate and soft like silk. The New York-based designer calls the luxury fabric one of the best types of wool because it helps regulate body temperature and recycles in the environment much faster than synthetic materials.

According to the designer Victor li, good cashmere is delicate and soft like silk. The New York-based designer calls the luxury fabric one of the best types of wool because it helps regulate body temperature and recycles in the environment much faster than synthetic materials. Cotton: If you warm up easily, look for a high percentage of cotton in the mix, Nielsen noted. Hannah franco, old athlete design director and co-founder of the sustainable fashion brand poque volution, is a fan of organic cotton knits to wear all year round. She recommended it for sensitive skin because the material is super soft, breathable, mid-weight and easily washable. The only caveat with 100% cotton is that it easily loses its shape. To remedy this problem, you can opt for cotton blended with merino wool, nylon or polyester to help maintain its shape, explained Joanne Steinbauer, senior product manager at the outdoor clothing retailer and supplier. of Royal Robbins sweaters.

Merino wool: Franco also noted that sweaters made from 100% merino wool are hard to beat, as the fabric naturally inhibits odors so you can wear them over and over again, and its thermoregulation to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the summer. winter. Keep in mind that 100% merino wool sweaters cost more than sweaters made from merino wool mixed with cotton, nylon or polyester, Steinbauer noted.

Synthetic sweaters

As you shop, you will come across recyclable variations of these materials, but not organic options.

Polyester or polyester blend : You can usually find sweaters made from a polyester blend rather than 100% polyester, both types of polyester help the sweaters hold their shape and wick away moisture, Steinbauer noted.

Nylon Like polyester, nylon is usually mixed with another fabric, Steinbauer explained, although some novelty yarns can offer up to 100% nylon.

Like polyester, nylon is usually mixed with another fabric, Steinbauer explained, although some novelty yarns can offer up to 100% nylon. Acrylic: Compared to the top six fabrics on this list, acrylic is the most affordable and growing in popularity, Steinbauer noted, adding that it helps sweaters maintain their shape and generally pill less than other materials.

Related

Best women’s sweaters of 2021

With the tips above in mind, as well as an understanding of the favorite brands of Shopping readers that make highly rated products, we’ve put together this quick list of six standout ladies’ sweaters.

Best Affordable Sweater: Amazon Essentials

Amazon Essentials, the clothing line of retailers, created this premier sweater in 29 colourways and prints as Black, Heather blue and Red heart, the latter a beige sweater with a dozen red hearts on the front. It features a flattering V-neckline and ribbed details along the collar, cuffs and hem. The sweater is also qualified for Prime cabinet, Amazons program allowing you to try on clothes at home up to seven days before finalizing your purchase.

Best Cashmere Sweater: Everlane

2. Oversized Stroopwafel Crew in ReCashmere

Shopping readers are fans of Everlane, a retailer known for creating shapely, raised basics like this top notch sweater. The effortless crew neck resembles waffle knit and is made from over 90% recycled cashmere, according to the brand. Typically, you’ll need to have cashmere washed by a professional, but this sweater is relatively easy to clean, just throw it in your washing machine on a gentle cycle. Choose from two neutral colors: bone, cream and black.

Related

Best Fair Isle Sweater: LL Bean

3. Women’s Ragg LL Bean Cotton Sweater

Unlike the other sweaters on this list, the top rated LL Beans knits come in regular and petite sizes. It also looks like bulkier ragg wool, known for its two-tone appearance, but is made from lightweight cotton instead. While the fair isle prints can feel overwhelming and cluttered at times, the LL Beans version sports the chic print along the mock neckline rather than taking up most of the sweater.

Best turtleneck: Uniqlo

4. Uniqlo turtleneck sweater

Uniqlo has created a clean and classic 100% cashmere turtleneck sweater. Currently, the popular top is on sale and comes in various sizes: XXS to XXL. It’s also available in ten colors, including pink, wine, and beige, which looks more like caramel than a light beige. However, unlike the Everlane sweater, you will need to commit to having it professionally dry cleaned. If that’s not a problem for you, consider refueling and gifting your Valentine while Uniqlo sweaters are still on sale.

Best Crewneck Sweater: Gap

You can easily wear this cute cream and pink sweater on casual Fridays and even a casual Valentine’s Day at home with your partner. It’s made from 30% wool and 70% acrylic, so it’s less likely to pound. The relaxed fit sweater hits your hips, so you can’t wear it as an oversized dress, but consider pairing it with a pair of boyfriend jeans for a relaxed feel.

Related

Best madness sweater: La Lingne

6. La Lingne Marin striped sweater

If you’re into stripes, consider La Lingne, an American womenswear line known for its line of striped sweaters and popularity among the two former Vogue editors who co-founded the brand. The Navy and beige striped Marin sweater is made with a blend of cashmere and wool to help keep you warm and toasty. It also sports a slightly looser fit, ribbed cuffs and a roll neckline for a faux turtleneck effect.

How should a sweater suit a woman?

The fashion experts we consulted agree: Oversized and fitted sweaters are both great options, but ultimately the best-fitting sweater is up to you. That being said, Nielsen and Franco have noticed that oversized sweaters are all the rage and fitting your garment properly is essential if your goal matches the current trend.

If you buy a fitted sweater, stick to your size, as a fitted sweater will make you look messy, he says. Franco added that you can choose your usual size when putting on an oversized sweater and increase the size if you are layering or prefer a looser fit and want to feel comfortable.

Nielsen loves the effortless and cool oversized turtlenecks for Zoom meetings. If you’re heading to the office or having a meeting, he offered to rock a fitted top underneath in case you take it off to emphasize the oversized statement. Plus, he mentioned the importance of wearing an oversized sweater that drapes over you. If you have a regular shirt underneath, you might look bigger because it fills the sweater, he said. A quick style tip from Nielsen is to tuck the ribbed hem of the sweater into the front of your pants to lengthen the look of your legs and make your sweater look more puffy.

Related

How to take care of your sweaters

Avoid hanging up your sweaters. This stretches the length of the fabrics and the sheds can cause gashes in the shoulders and distort their shape, Steinbauer explained. Instead, fold your sweaters, other fashion experts told us.

James Joun, co-founder of the laundry and dry cleaning service Rinse, it is advisable to hand wash your sweaters in cold water with a mild laundry detergent. You can try Mild, Free Tide Detergent or splurge on the recommendation of Francos: The laundress, a range of mild detergents with neutral pH based on non-toxic, biodegradable and allergen-free ingredients. The company has various detergents for fabrics such as cashmere and wool or denim. Joun added to avoid hanging sweaters that dry, which can stretch the fabric when wet; instead, dry flat on a mesh rack.

If you want and can, Joun also suggested that you show your knits a bit of care by taking them to a professional cleaning service at the end of the season to get rid of lingering odors or stubborn stains beforehand. to store your sweaters and lined laundry tubs. acid-free fabric. The fabric will keep any dust or moisture from reaching your clothes so your sweater will always look great for the next use, he explained.

Related

Learn about the latest guides and recommendations from NBC News Shopping and download the NBC News app for comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.