The bride-to-be’s wedding dress stolen from the lobby – breaking news, sports, weather, traffic and the best of New York City





Poll: New Yorkers Satisfied With Cuomo Pandemic ResponseOverall, New Yorkers give Governor Andrew Cuomo high marks for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, but are disappointed with his handling of the release of data on nursing home deaths. 4 minutes ago

NYC Releases COVID Vaccine Data By Zip CodeNew figures are released on the deployment of the coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic. 8 minutes ago

Mayor De Blasio’s latest COVID briefingMayor Bill de Blasio holds latest briefing on coronavirus response and vaccine deployment in New York City. 18 minutes ago

The bride-to-be’s wedding dress stolen from the hallPolice say they’re looking for a thief who stole a bride-to-be’s wedding dress from a Manhattan apartment. (Credit: NYPD) 1 hour ago

Violent robbery at Brooklyn MallA violent robbery was filmed at Kings Plaza shopping center. 5 hours ago

South African variant detected in ConnecticutThis is the first known case of the state. 5 hours ago

The metro partially reopens for night serviceThe New York subway system is extending its hours of operation. The overnight closures that began during the pandemic will now be halved. John Dias reports from CBS2. 6 hours ago

Man injured in Brooklyn Hit-and-RunA man is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Sunday evening in Bay Ridge. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports. 6 hours ago

New York Weather: Sweet TuesdayCBS2’s Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast. 6 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz recalls more than a million carsThe company says there is an issue with the emergency call system that affects several vehicle models. The recall will begin in early April. Reports by Maurice Dubois of CBS2. 13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 pm ForecastLonnie has the latest news on the nighttime ice storm and presents a possible snow event on Thursday. 13 hours ago

Salsa legend Johnny Pacheco diesKristine Johnson of CBS2 has the story. 13 hours ago

Although COVID cases are on the decline, New York could face tougher timesCBS2’s Dick Brennan has the latest on the pandemic in the city and state. 13 hours ago

Good Samaritan saves teenager from Central Park PondCBS2’s Nick Caloway spoke with the teenager and his mom on Monday night. 13 hours ago

Newark clergy launch initiative to get members of the black community to get vaccinated against COVIDNearly a dozen churches in the largest city of New Jerseys are part of an initiative urging the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Alice Gainer reports from CBS2. 18 hours ago

Governor Cuomo takes responsibility for invalidity of nursing home informationFighting for his political life, Gov. Andrew Cuomo held an emotional press conference on Monday saying there had been no withholding of information about the deaths in nursing homes. CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports. 18 hours ago

Woman hit and killed in car at Queens car washA Queens woman was punched and killed while waiting at a car wash on Monday. Police said this happened in front of his daughter. CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports. 18 hours ago

Under Plymouth Church in Brooklyn is a station on the Underground RailroadIt is well known that New York was a major hub for the Underground Railroad. But what was the life of a freedom seeker like? Steve Overmyer of CBS2 takes us to a historic haven of peace. 18 hours ago

New York Weather: Monday Night 2/15 CBS2 Ice Storm FeaturedCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn takes a look at the forecast as an ice storm moves through our area. 19 hours ago

Researchers discover more and more variants of COVID in the United StatesAs the vaccine continues to roll out, with bumps, across the country, another COVID-19 problem is also spreading. Reports from Dr. Max Gomez of CBS2. 19 hours ago

Suspect Rigoberto Lopez confesses, prosecutors sayThe man accused in a murderous frenzy on train A confessed to the crimes, prosecutors said. Reports from Hazel Sanchez of CBS2. 19 hours ago

United Airlines offers passengers COVID tests at the airportWith its new digital “travel ready center”, passengers can do everything from checking COVID requirements to scheduling a test at the terminal. 19 hours ago

Homeowners Prepare for Ice StormPrepare now or pay later. Melting ice is a hot item as owners prepare for the ice storm. Roofing companies say it’s just as important that people look up. CBS2’s Christina Fan reports. 19 hours ago

Hundreds of people pay homage to Cicely Tyson in HarlemOn Monday, a public screening was held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, of which Tyson was a member. John Dias reports from CBS2. 19 hours ago

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos