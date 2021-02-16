Reference: AO 2021 Fashion Faults: the Adidas Y-dress by Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza deserves a better outfit in his next major appearance. So do the rest of the pros that appear below. (All images via Associated Press)

Melbourne housed some outstanding style statements at the Grand Slam premiere of the 2021 season. The following looks are not one of them. Ergo, we’re moving below among the lesser of this Australian Open’s fashion continuum. (You can find the fashion aces here.

Tennis fans of a certain vintage will recall that Tommy Haas was told at the 2002 US Open that he had to change your tank top. And yes, that was a real time call from a major event. (This was the same year Serena Williams debuted at the herballyhooedPuma suit, which was and is fantastic.) With Haas’s nearly 20-year-old pseudo-situation in rear view, let’s get this one out right away:Alexander ZverevThe Adidas Melbourne sleeveless jersey was a snap, and his team should have told him so. Those who forgo the upper arm tissue best have the mass to remove it (see: Nadal, Rafael; and to this AO, Michael Mmoh). Zverev’s upper appendages are relatively thin. The look was of no use to him. His on-court fashion play could also be so good, given his great features. Thisguy could model outdoor tennis. So let it do in a much better kit inside the sport. (All Getty photos).

Dear Mizuno, what a messy mess of an impression do we put on shirts for the likes of Lorenzo Sonego and others? (Don’t answer that. Please just modernize it a bit.) It didn’t sound more like gait ropes than skid marks.

Nike’s style plan withNaomi Osakawas good in theory and not great in execution. The camouflage-centric top (and tights) didn’t photograph well, and the skirt could have had a better fit; that, or that just didn’t do enough to shatter the dark colors that adorn such a radiant person. It would also be amehand not an outright fashion fault if Osaka hadn’t been so good at the style department at recent majors.

Defeated by Osaka on the court, the style situation forGarbine Muguruza was pretty much the same. His Adidas kit was much worse than Osaka’s, and he seemed to lack inspiration. Nicknamed the Y-dress, it just leaves a saying, Why?Additionally, we saw her in a mostly darker shade during the last big, Roland Garros 2020, in which that all-black look gave her an assassin vibe on the pitch. This one can’t be saved by a cutout in the lower back and a perforated skirt, the latter something that Adidas has given to many greats. It’s time to take a new angle, worthy of LaMuguruthless. For a style mainstay like her, the one given to Instagram images curated in designer clothes, this kit was inexplicable.

Very fond of the fact that the appearance comes from plastic taken from the oceans, some recycled material kits just don’t need to be seen. The most recent overall winner in men’s singles,Dominique thiem, and seven times winner of the SlamKristina Mladenovicwere once a couple, and at this major event they are paired up again, this time in the Adidas Parley collection. These are black and white kits that should work, but the design on the front of the men’s and women’s kits is not inspired. Of course, this is a timely, topical, detailed map of the Great Barrier Reef. Also sure: it’s forgettable, even if the environmental conversations about waste, climate change and many others remain integral.

Much noise has been made ofFelix Auger-Aliassimematch with adidas again in the offseason, and yet the initial outing leaves this style scribe, and next to everyone, wanting more. As with Zverev, the FAA has such a fresh way about him, a distinct look and presence, that he could and should be given a much better major game outfit. See you in Paris, breaking the young man.

I repeat: RIP,FelicianolopezThe days of Ellesse’s approval. In the meantime, welcome to the fray. His latest, a black and white Hydrogen kit, appears to have hemorrhaged on his mount. It needs to be recycled and made into frat-boy swim shorts. The classic play style of this server and this man’s volley calls for a much different and less shocking wardrobe. Come back to us, Deliciano’s much less erratic style game. He deserves you. We all do.

Lacoste has had a good hit on a few recent majors with its white polo shirts favoring yellow accent panels. The problem is, as with these AO researchDaniil Medvedev,Filip Krajinovic, and others, they just keep trotting it around like no one has seen it before (or needs another). They seem to be moving units, but they don’t move this fashionisto.

On the women’s side,Anett kontaveitsuffered the same styling fate as his aforementioned peers who put out for Lacoste. The Estonian had some sparkling tennis and tennis-style moments at Slams. It’s time to give it some stylish new colourways that still befit the brand.

There you go, my fashion friends. At the end of the day, we’re all excited to see major tennis again. Here comes the year ahead, public health safety and the breathtaking sartorial creations taking place on courts around the world.