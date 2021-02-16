Flying Solo hosts Spring Fashion Show on West Broadway, attendees brave the cold





BY TEQUILA MINSKY What is Fashion Week without its catwalks? With much adaptation, neither the pandemic nor the cold held back the annual fashion show sponsored by Flying Solo, the West Broadway designer boutique. On a large outdoor patio, an L-shaped track paralleled Broadway and Howard streets seven floors below, at the site of the Flying Solos spring clothing show last Saturday. Participants’ temperatures were taken at street level prior to entry, when they were able to enjoy cocktails on a second-floor terrace before braving the hour-long outdoor shows at 30 degrees, including six. Shop owners and shoppers were given gift bags with face masks, Happy Sox socks and lip balm and settled on socially distanced plastic cubes. Reunited photographers crowd the other end of the runway to capture the shows, each featuring 10 clothing designers and a host of prop designers. Against the gray sky, the downtown skyline served as an impressive backdrop with a hovering drone occasionally capturing the scene. Well done to the models, some barely dressed, who never shivered during the very lively afternoon. A selection of conceptual, clever, outrageous, naughty, inconceivable, some wildly impractical and others fashionable utilitarian models with matching masks graced the runway. Jacqueline Lunkes, head of inventory control, explained that the designer showcase store started five years ago, first on Mulberry, then on West Broadway. We give a physical space to designers who don’t have a showroom, explains Lunkes, who took care of the logistics for the Fashion Week event. Flying Solo is a great space to put a designer on a map. The Soho store and web presence provide exposure to independent designers, on a three-month contract. The fortnightly collections in the store change. Cosmetics, jewelry, shoes and handbags are also part of the DNA of stores. The shows featured guest designers as well as current and former Flying Solos designers. Located in Soho between Spring and Prince, the store’s name logo appears as a foreign language. In fact, they are backwards letters with vowels and foreign accents added; they spell Flying Solo. One space at 382 West Broadway is the Flying Solos showroom, closed for the season. And in accordance with and in compliance with city and state guidelines, 420 West Broadway has been open where possible throughout the pandemic.

