Meghan Markle’s maternity dress has a special connection to Archie





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child Baby Archie is going to be a big brother. Meghan Markle made a fashion statement with her pregnancy announcement gown and Archie and his brother on the way already have a bond because of it. On Sunday, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed the pregnancy with a cute black and white photo (taken by their friend and photographer Misan Harriman on an iPad) of a couple lounging outside near a tree. Markle showed off her growing bump in a floor-length maxi dress. Baby News! We can confirm Archie is going to be a big brother, a Harry and Meghan spokesperson says. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be expecting their second child. pic.twitter.com/GrqSiBxaXa – Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021 “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” said the spokesperson. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be expecting their second child.” RELATED: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Expecting Second Child And according to People, the Carolina herrera The dress she is pictured is actually made for her when she was pregnant with Archie who will already be celebrating her 2nd birthday on May 6th. Of course, that wasn’t the only subtle tribute in their announcement. The couple also paid tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, sharing their happy news for exactly 37 years to the day. Princess Di announced she was pregnant with Harry.







