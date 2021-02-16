Saks Fifth Avenue unveils here for the future the spring campaign with Tiffany Haddish and Maluma





“Saks is committed to using our voice to interact with our customers in meaningful and authentic ways,” noted Emily essner, Director of Marketing, Saks Fifth Avenue. “As the arbiter of fashion, culture and lifestyle, Saks strives to deliver relevant and timely topics of interest to our clients. Here for the future reflects the important issues that impact our world today and our willingness to champion voices that use their creativity and passion to help us ensure a bright future for us all. “

Here for the futurehighlights an array of designers who push the boundaries and offer unique perspectives across their collections, including A-COLD-WALL *, BruceGlen, Busayo, Christopher john rogers, Rio Farm, Kimberly Goldson, Reese cooper and Tove. Saks Spring 2021 Fashion Book For Women Includes Saks It List, a forecast of the season’s must-have trends, like casual dresses, trendy earrings and knitwear. Likewise, the Spring 2021 Men’s Style Book features Need now, with trends like loungewear, high top sneakers and sporty luxury. “As a fashion authority, Saks is focused on providing the most distinctive and powerful luxury assortment for our customers,” said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchant, Saks Fifth Avenue. “Our customers look to us for inspiration and to provide the best and latest in fashion. This season offers us an incredible opportunity to use our platform to bring emerging designers to the forefront, so that they can continue to lead the way in luxury fashion. “ The campaign, which can be found on both print and digital channels of Saks, is also featured in the iconic Fifth Avenue storefronts of Saks New York flagship. Storefronts feature coveted Fear of God fashion Exclusively for Ermenegildo Zegna, MAX + min, Plan C and more, and will be exposed through Thursday February 25. Women and men Spring books can be found in Saks stores or online at saks.com/c/content/catalogs start Thursday February 18. STARS OF THE SPRING CAMPAIGN

Tiffany Haddish, who stars on the women’s cover Spring book wear one Gabriela Hearst hook, spoke with Saks of the She Ready Foundation, which provides resources and ensures the normality of adopted children through sponsorship, mentoring and counseling. The campaign launch follows the debut of the second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They’re Ready on Netflix. Haddish can also be seen in Akris fashion, Christopher john rogers and Monse. Asked about her hopes for the future, Haddish said, “My hopes are huge. I am a visionary and have a big imagination. I hope I will be able to build an amazing business that creates content that inspires and uplifts others, and provides at least a million opportunities for people to have generational wealth. ” Maluma, in an Amiri look on the men’s cover Spring book, spoke about his foundation, El Arte de los Sueos, which engages with at-risk youth and provides them with creative outlets and opportunities. Having just released his first audiovisual album, # 7DJ – 7 days in Jamaica, sure 28 january, he will make his debut as an actor in Marry me with Jennifer lopez and Owen Wilson in 2022. Maluma also wears men’s clothing from A-COLD-WALL *, Dries Van Noten and Saint Laurent. “My hope for the future is to raise our young people and teach them and all generations the importance of taking care of our planet,” Maluma noted. “With my new album, I wanted to focus on the visual arts with my music, in conjunction with supporting Mother Earth. I believe we need to take care of each other, but most of all, give back. I want to contribute as much as I can. “ In addition to Tiffany Haddish and Maluma, Saks cast a diverse group of forward thinking talent to share how they’re making a difference, including: Founder and CEO of Rise and Nobel Peace Prize Candidate Amanda Nguyen

Toxic shock syndrome survivor and advocate Lauren Water

Actor, producer and advocate for the deaf Nyle DiMarco

Activist and poet Deon Hinton

Certified health coach and founder of Peace Begins in Me Angela Lindvall

Multidisciplinary artist and founder of BIPOC Network and XYNE Casting Nouri Hassan

Founder of the Tsehigh Grace Mahary project

Sculptor, photographer and martial arts athlete David Alexander Flinn , and more. The talent can be seen wearing the latest fashions from designers such as Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Céline, Chlo, Dolce & Gabbana, Moncler, Officine Gnrale, Plan C and Versace. To follow @Saks and @TheSaksMan on Instagram and visit saks.com/womensEdit and saks.com/mensedit for exclusive Here for the future content. ASSETS

Click here for images and videos, courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue. ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE (@saks)As a premier shopping destination for the luxury experience across all channels, Saks Fifth Avenue is renowned for its coveted selection of American and international designer collections as well as its rich history of creating groundbreaking experiential environments. Its exemplary customer service has made Saks a global authority in the category, a priority since the brand’s inception in 1924. As part of the HBC brand portfolio, Saks operates in 40 stores across the United States and Canada, his experiences on ligneaks.com and his experienceSaks mobile application. For more information, please visit saks.com , Instagram.com/saks , Instagram.com/thesaksman , Facebook.com/saks , Twitter.com/saks , and Pinterest.com/saks . FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

