Must Read: Black in Fashion Council and IMG, NYFW Showroom Host Alexander McQueen Partners with Vestiaire Collective





Marrisa Wilson at the Black In Fashion Council’s Discovery Showroom during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows These are the stories making the fashion headlines this Tuesday. Black in Fashion Council and IMG host Discovery Showroom during New York Fashion Week

In partnership with IMG, the Black in Fashion Council is hosting a Fall 2021 showcase of emerging black-owned fashion brands during New York Fashion Week, both online at nyfw.com and in person in New York and Los Angeles. Participants include Beads Byaree, Chelsea Paris, Chuks Collins, EDAS, House of Aama, Kendra DuPlantier, Marrisa Wilson (pictured above), Michel Men, Nicole Benefield, Third Crown, Theophilio and Whensmokeclears. {Fashionista Inbox} Alexander McQueen partners with Vestiaire Collective

As part of Vestiaire Collective’s new Brand Approved program (available in the UK and France for now), Alexander McQueen will work with selected clients to sell authenticated pieces of the brand – such as a Fall 2006 tartan skirt from Lee McQueen and a Spring 2011 tuxedo jacket from Sarah Burton’s first home collection – on the platform. In return, buyers receive store credit from Alexander McQueen. “Alexander McQueen has embarked on an evolution towards a circular practice, both in the design studio and in the development of new business models,” CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger said in a statement. “We are delighted to be the first house in the world to collaborate with Vestiaire Collective on its Brand Approved program and to give a new story to beautifully crafted pieces. {Fashionista Inbox} What to do when a retailer doesn’t pay

In Fashion company, Cathaleen Chen explains what happens when retail partners don’t pay for the brands they sell on time (if at all), the challenges small business owners present, and the options available to sellers. they expect checks from their wholesale accounts. . {Fashion company} Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us straight to your inbox.







