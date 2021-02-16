Queen Letizia of Spain looks elegant in a red chiffon dress

Queen Letizia of Spain looked elegant in a bright ensemble as she attended an exhibition at the National Library in Madrid today.
The royal mother-of-two, 48, showcased her chic sense of style in a flattering red dress and black cape coat for the visit.
She paired her dress and coat with beautiful plum and black heels to tour the exhibition showcasing the work of Spanish poet and essayist Concepcin Arenal Ponte.
The exhibition – called “Concepcion Arenal. The humanist passion 1820-1839 ‘- was held to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the academic.
The monarch made sure to prioritize safety by wearing a white mask when meeting with officials, including Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Armen Calvo.
She wore her hair in a stylish ponytail and waved to the fans gathered outside the venue in the center of the Spanish capital.
The end of last year was a busy time for Queen Letizia, who traveled to Honduras in early December to deliver humanitarian aid to a shelter in the hurricane-devastated Sula Valley.
She visited the country as part of a two-day trip to express Spain’s solidarity with the Honduran people.
Letizia married King Felipe 16 years ago at the Cathedral Santa Mara la Real de la Almudena in Madrid.
She wore a black coat buttoned over her shoulders to keep warm as she walked into the room.
The relationship began in November 2002 and 2003, just months after she was promoted to presenter on the national news channel.
She then quit her job and a few days later the royal engagement was announced.
The former journalist is the granddaughter of a taxi driver and the eldest daughter of Jess Jos Ortiz lvarez, journalist, and first wife Mara de la Paloma Rocasolano Rodrguez, nurse and union representative of the hospital.
The Queen spoke to a group of women inside the National Library where the exhibition was held
The exhibition featured the work of the Spanish poet and essayist Concepcin Arenal Ponte
She attended public high school and graduated from Complutense University in Madrid.
She then obtained a master’s degree in audiovisual journalism at the Institute for Audiovisual Journalism Studies.
King Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 in favor of his son, who became King Felipe VI
The Queen waved to the public as she returned to her waiting car after the official visit