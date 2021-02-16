Queen Letizia of Spain looks elegant in a red chiffon dress





Queen Letizia of Spain looked elegant in a bright ensemble as she attended an exhibition at the National Library in Madrid today. The royal mother-of-two, 48, showcased her chic sense of style in a flattering red dress and black cape coat for the visit. She paired her dress and coat with beautiful plum and black heels to tour the exhibition showcasing the work of Spanish poet and essayist Concepcin Arenal Ponte. Queen Letizia of Spain looked elegant in a bright ensemble as she attended an exhibition at the National Library in Madrid today The royal mother of two, 48, showcased her chic sense of style in a red chiffon dress with a thigh split and a black cape coat for the visit She paired her dress and coat with sleek plum and black heels to tour the exhibit The exhibition – called “Concepcion Arenal. The humanist passion 1820-1839 ‘- was held to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the academic. The monarch made sure to prioritize safety by wearing a white mask when meeting with officials, including Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Armen Calvo. She wore her hair in a stylish ponytail and waved to the fans gathered outside the venue in the center of the Spanish capital. The monarch made sure to put safety first by donning a white mask for the visit alongside other officials She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and looked in a good mood as she returned to her waiting car after the tour. Queen Letizia of Spain greeted royal fans who gathered outside the venue in the Spanish capital The end of last year was a busy time for Queen Letizia, who traveled to Honduras in early December to deliver humanitarian aid to a shelter in the hurricane-devastated Sula Valley. She visited the country as part of a two-day trip to express Spain’s solidarity with the Honduran people. Letizia married King Felipe 16 years ago at the Cathedral Santa Mara la Real de la Almudena in Madrid. This is the second public event for the Spanish Queen in 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic She wore a black coat buttoned over her shoulders to keep warm as she walked into the room. Queen Letizia wore natural makeup for the event and was accessorized with simple gold earrings Queen Letizia (left) and First Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo (right) attend the opening day of the exhibition The relationship began in November 2002 and 2003, just months after she was promoted to presenter on the national news channel. She then quit her job and a few days later the royal engagement was announced. The former journalist is the granddaughter of a taxi driver and the eldest daughter of Jess Jos Ortiz lvarez, journalist, and first wife Mara de la Paloma Rocasolano Rodrguez, nurse and union representative of the hospital. Her dress featured a high neck design that perfectly complimented her black scoop neck coat. The Queen spoke to a group of women inside the National Library where the exhibition was held The end of last year was a busy time for Queen Letizia (pictured today), who visited Honduras in early December. The exhibition featured the work of the Spanish poet and essayist Concepcin Arenal Ponte Letizia (pictured today on a solo outing) married King Felipe 16 years ago at the Cathedral of Santa Mara la Real de la Almudena in Madrid Queen Letizia of Spain looked effortlessly elegant in the red dress she paired with the buttoned black coat The royal, 48, wore her dark hair in a high, sleek ponytail and opted to forgo any accessories for the outing The former newsreader (pictured) is the granddaughter of a taxi driver and the eldest daughter of journalist Jess Jos Ortiz lvarez. The mother-of-two donned a pair of shiny black and red high heels for the occasion She attended public high school and graduated from Complutense University in Madrid. She then obtained a master’s degree in audiovisual journalism at the Institute for Audiovisual Journalism Studies. King Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 in favor of his son, who became King Felipe VI The flattering dress was pulled at the waist and featured a thigh split over one leg The Queen waved to the public as she returned to her waiting car after the official visit

