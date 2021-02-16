Reality bites at New York Fashion Week, alongside plenty of fantasy

NOTthis york men’s day

New York Mens Day continued its mission to shine a light on the future of menswear. Several designers particularly stood out, namely Chelsea Grays, STAN and Timo Weiland.

The Chelsea Grays collection was a tribute to 2020 with references to police brutality, protests, coronavirus and voting. There was a rugged, dystopian approach to clothingMad Max: Fury Road meets high fashion streetwear.

STAN designer Tristan Detwiler has created a genderless collection based on quilting. Detwiler, who is a member of The Bumann Quilting, an organization dedicated to the art of quilting preservation, created maximalist patterned clothing that was ripe with the history of generations of quilters.

Timo Weiland created a refined leisure aesthetic suitable for a Zoom appeal, but still comfortable for the home. While some might think all reason to dress is lost, Weiland reminded us that formality has just taken a new approach. Kristopher fraser

The black design collective

The Black Design Collective, founded in 2018 to promote and support the work of black designers in America, partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America for a virtual New York Fashion Week event to help propel the careers of black designers. emerging black designers. Designers highlighted this season included Asia Hall of Neon Cowboys, Byron Earnest Lars from Earnest, Geoff Duran, Marrisa Wilson and Okera Banks from OTG Essentials.

Neon Cowboys was an ode to the future of the intersection of fashion and technology. The brand literally specializes in clothing and accessories with Western reflections. Their space-age take on Western style was arguably unprecedented, and transcended far beyond your run of the mill cowboy boots or a pointy collar with a chest flap pocket shirt. As we viewers reflect on how technology and fashion will merge in the future, Neon Cowboys seems to have some answers.

In Earnest took an innovative approach with an Afro-Victorian mashup. Although African and Victorian inspiration may seem odd, Lars takes pride in his collections on two things that are important in both cultures, texture and pattern. A centerpiece of the collection was an ornate varsity jacket with colorful trims inspired by Masai warriors. The jacket itself almost looked like a living piece of jewelry and spoke of Lars’ craftsmanship as a designer.

Geoff Duran has given us a new twist on minimalism by reimagining the white mandarin collar sports shirt in every way possible, from mismatched color cuffs to pleats. The idea was to deformalize a piece traditionally considered uniform to present it to a new era of modern man.

Marrisa Wilson has found inspiration in something she knows best, the journey of being both black and feminine. Wilson was also inspired by the Harlem Renaissance as well, and this social movement and others are still relevant today. The Wilsons collection showcased the lifestyle, spirit and freedom of black creativity through bright colors, color blocks and easy-to-move fabrics.

The OTG Essentials color palette included green and yellow colors of optimism in anticipation of a brighter future. KF

Anna sui

Anna Sui is generally one of the most trusted designers on the Fashion Week calendar before the pandemic, her shows would start on time (or very close to it) and still be held in Spring Studios (not a distant warehouse). So it makes sense that in this unpredictable reality, Sui keeps her cool, continues, and injects a much-needed escape into her fall collection.

According to Suis notes, this season’s looks are inspired by that possible slow black and white moment to color when the pandemic ends. The limbo in which we live will become psychedelic, exuberant of colors and patterns, they will be phantasmal!

Soon we will join the party on the other side. Anna sui

Maybe not, but it’s fun to imagine. Suis range, inspired by the Jane Birkin six-wheeler vehicle from 1968 Wonderwall, featured a video of models seen through a peephole, as if voyeuristically looking at our future. Soon we’ll be joining the party on the other side, Am notes. The vision is pure acid and very punchy. Sui mixed her vintage sensibilities with nods to Gen Z TiKTok clothing (see: cow print, bike shorts, bucket hats, and knits galore). A recurring color, used on trousers, a paisley dress, and a quilted vest, is emerald.

Its rich and very promising, a perfect visual reminder of the better days to come (possibly hopefully). Alaina Demopoulos

Badgley mischka

Embracing the moment that has become a mandatory lifestyle choice for all means that fashion designers have turned the online fashion show platform into a cornucopia of creative delights, going far beyond that. which would be possible in a traditional parade.

Badgley Mischka, a brand known for its lavish dresses and enveloping luxury, has created a beautifully brooding mini-film to showcase their opulent new collection. The film exudes a feeling of dj vu, blending memory with the present moment and giving visual texture to the feeling of vague desire that is so pervasive these days.

Evoking a long nostalgic time, the models sashaye around a Gatsby-worthy interior, while sporting sparkly dresses with furs, shimmering satins, glamorous woven jumpsuits and dazzling stiletto heels. The design brand said the collection is aimed at celebrating events big and small, from postponed weddings to cozy ski vacations to reuniting with friends you haven’t seen since 2019. This collection offers us all a platform to create the memories we were missing, and to do so with effortless glamor. Sarah shears