Protecting designs: considerations for the post-Brexit fashion industry

Fashion houses and clothing companies previously enjoyed protection both in the UK and in the 27 member countries of the European Union under registered and unregistered Community designs. However, now that the Brexit transition period is over, these registered and unregistered design rights no longer extend to the UK. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the changes to design protection that the fashion industry, including UK fashion brands, may experience now that the UK is outside of the UK’s creative regime. ‘EU.

Unregistered models

For the uninitiated, unregistered community designs or UCDs provide automatic, short-term, EU-wide copy protection for new designs. This protection accumulates automatically the first time the design is published (such as the launch of a design on a catwalk or in an advertising campaign), regardless of whether the trademark or designer has applied for protection as a registered design. Now that the UK has officially left the EU design regime, UCD protection no longer covers the UK, as it only applies to EU member states. Like the EU, the UK offers automatic short-term protection for any new design upon its first release. In the UK, these rights equivalent to UCDs are known as Additional Unregistered Designs, which were recently created to replace the loss of UCDs in the UK.

Importantly, the EU and the UK require that, for such unregistered protection to survive, the first global publication of the design takes place in the territory of the EU or the UK respectively. It follows that while brands / designers who participate in European events, such as Paris or Milan Fashion Week, will obtain UCD protection in the EU, that same disclosure of their designs in the EU will prevent them from being able to obtain UCD protection in the EU. ” obtain equivalent protection in the UK. . Likewise, brands / designers who launch their new designs in the UK, such as at London Fashion Week, will automatically get the extra protection for designs not registered in the UK, but will not be able to get UCD protection in the EU. .

With this in mind, companies should choose carefully where they want to initially launch their new products to ensure appropriate design protection.

At present, it’s unclear whether attempts to publish a design simultaneously in the UK and the EU by posting a seasonal lookbook of brands on its website, for example, or via social media, would provide protection in both jurisdictions. Unfortunately, there is currently no relevant precedent in EU or UK law on this point and, until the courts get clarity, there is a risk that simultaneous publication in the UK The United and the EU could inadvertently kill both rights, as neither could truly claim to be the world’s premier design publication.

Registered models

In addition to UCDs, the EU offers protection for registered Community designs. Unlike UCDs, DDRs do not occur automatically. Instead, they can only be obtained on request from the EU Intellectual Property Office. The UK also has its own form of registered design protection, namely UK Registered Designs (UKRD), which are very similar in substance to RCDs but only exist in the UK. As with RCDs, UKRDs can only be obtained by submitting an application to the UK Intellectual Property Office.

In general, registered designs (both RCDs and UKRDs) offer two major advantages over their unregistered equivalents (UCDs and additional unregistered designs). First, registered designs can be renewed up to a maximum term of twenty-five years, compared to the maximum term of three years for an unregistered design. Second, while anyone applying an unregistered design must prove that the copying has taken place, registered design protections allow a rights holder to take action against third-party products that only create the same impression. general than the registered design, whether or not there is a proven copy. or not. As such, registered designs confer a true monopoly right, with a significantly lower barrier to enforcement than unregistered designs.

Before Brexit, all RCDs were enforceable in the UK. At the start of this year all living RCDs were copied or cloned in the UK Designs Register to ensure that protection in the UK for RCD holders is not lost. (The same exercise was done with EU trade marks to create comparable UK trade mark registrations.) Cloned UKRDs are separate and distinct from the RCDs on which they are based, meaning they must be renewed and applied separately.

Today, while registered design protection is required in the UK, as well as in the EU, it is now necessary to apply for RCD and UKRD protection separately.

Mitigate future risks

So where does all of this leave European fashion designers? Despite the extreme disruption to retail caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, from intellectual property aspects to the impact of new VAT and customs rules, the UK still has huge sales of fashion items . As a result, regardless of Brexit, there remains a significant market for clothing and accessories originating in the EU. It is therefore necessary to ensure appropriate protection in both jurisdictions.

To mitigate the risk of not being protected at home or abroad, a prudent investment for companies in the fashion industry would be to seek models registered in the UK and EU to cover new products. Unlike their unregistered equivalents, designs registered in the UK and the EU have no territory of first publication requirements, and it is therefore possible to simultaneously hold protection in both the UK and in the EU. Therefore, new products launched during Paris or Milan Fashion Week can still be protected in the UK under a UKRD, and those launched during London Fashion Week can still be protected in the EU. under an RCD.

The importance of obtaining registered design protection, particularly in the fashion industry, is demonstrated by a recent case in the UK, in which a RCD for a shoe was successfully applied, while the corresponding CAR was not enforceable because the copy could not be justified. Although obtaining protection for a registered design is not free, the costs are inexpensive compared to most other intellectual property rights. Furthermore, given the lower limit on the application of registered designs compared to unregistered designs, the wider protection they offer should be very attractive to fashion companies looking for opportunities. ‘strong pan-European protection.

Gregory Carty-Hornsby is a European patent attorney and a European design attorney at Marks & Clerk.