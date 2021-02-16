Nantucket Island Style | Palm Beach illustrated

Nantucket Whaler is a lifestyle brand inspired by the exploration and history of the island dating back to 1837. The brand’s heritage is imbued with the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built it. a life exploring the sea. The Nantucket Whaler style translates the courage, strength and endurance of these early nautical explorers into well-designed clothing for modern consumers that embodies those same core values.

Nantucket Whaler recently opened a 1,000 square foot pop-up boutique in West Palm Beach, Florida at 600 South Rosemary Avenue in Rosemary Square, one of the area’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Upon entering the Rosemary Square boutique, customers will be greeted with an inviting and authentic nautical experience as well as a unique store design that includes vintage New England lobster pots, wooden barrels evoking the old days of the sea ​​and an authentic sea chest from the early 1800s.

The iconic Nantucket Whalers flagship store is located at 7 Old South Wharf on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, and is open May through October each year. The warm and welcoming Island Store is accessible by foot or boat and is a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists alike on Nantucket Island. Cape Cod Life Publications even honored Nantucket Whaler with its coveted Gold Award for Best Menswear in the BEST OF ISSUE 2020!

In one of our stores or online at www.nantucketwhaler.com, customers can find the brand’s inspiring seasonal collections, as well as many of the brand’s other popular staples such as the Rainbow Fleet Oxford, Seaworthy Cruiser Jacket, Port Polo or India Street Polo, named after the brand. one of the most emblematic streets of the island. Every Nantucket Whaler garment is carefully designed and manufactured to withstand the ever-changing elements. Every detail is carefully crafted to merge function with fashion in an authentic and elegant way. Whether in store or online, it’s easy to purchase our gorgeous oxford shirts and polo shirts, stretch denim, comfy hoodies, iconic waxed voile jackets, casual pants, tees and accessories.

Some Nantucket Whaler products incorporate the exclusive ADVANTEDGE technology which has high quality performance characteristics like stretch and wicking. Additionally, a large portion of Nantucket Whaler merchandise is made in the United States, including the New England area. In fact, our stackable and collectable nautical rope / natural cotton bracelets are the perfect gift or keepsake, made by sailors and straight from the island.

The Nantucket Whalers Nomad Stretch Slim Fit 5 Pocket Pant has been featured in Forbes magazine and the popular Products Worth Talking About podcast for their style and comfort. The Nomads are made from natural fine cotton twill with 2% spandex and a 4-way magic belt with the AdvantEdge design, available in 6 colors, all created for a softer feel and more character and depth. color. The 5 pocket design, a pocket the perfect size for your smartphone, takes these pants from cool to functional. The Nomad pants will take you anywhere you want, day or night, from boat to dinner. Like many Nantucket Whalers clothing options, these pants are unisex and, for women, give a trendy boyfriend style look.

While the brand name pays homage to the islanders, adventurers and sailors of old who once made Nantucket an economic epicenter, today Whaler is committed to protecting marine mammals. Through a partnership with Whale and Dolphin Conservation, Nantucket Whaler supports the protection of wildlife that has defined Nantuckets waters for generations. The brand is also finding other ways to give back to the community, such as attending local events and providing much-needed face covers to those on the front lines. Like sailors of old, the Nantucket Whaler team believe in an all-hands approach to the bridge.

Fans of the Nantucket Whaler brand can also see the brand’s new arrivals on Instagram @nantucketwhaler.