Appropriating or Appreciating Black Fashion Today: MSU Students Share Their Ideas





Modern trends such as hoops, acrylic nails, bucket hats, and lettuce-hemmed shirts are considered fashion staples in America. But not many people are aware of the cultural significance of their favorite accessories or that all of these items and more are from black or African culture. Acrylic nails date back to the origins of ancient Egypt, according to Brick magazine, and were first seen on the cover of a magazine worn by a black woman. They then rose to prominence in the disco scene, being worn by stars such as Diana Ross and Donna Summers.

Hailing from Nubia, an ancient civilization that is now known as Northern Sudan and Southern Egypt, Creoles were popularized in the 1970s by prominent black figures such as Nina Simone and Angela Davis. Golden hoops on display on February 11, 2021 at a popular clothing store in downtown East Lansing called Pitaya. – Jillian Felton | State news

Meri Michael, a junior in physiology, said that while she was unfamiliar with many black culture fashion items, she guessed the origin of creoles. But I thought it was more of a stereotype than black culture, ”said Michael. As a student of Asian and American descent who has seen her own culture take hold in fashion, Michael believes there are certain styles associated with African American history that, if adopted recklessly or worn by someone who is not black, can be offensive. When I see people wearing dreadlocks that are white, or (wearing) durags“I really don’t think it’s cool,” Michael said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate. Sometimes black tendencies are not Americanized, but simply taken as a whole, silencing black designers and the cultures behind them. Head of Advertising Management and Co-Fashion Director at VIM Magazine, Baraka Macharia reflects on Carrie Bradshaw’s famous floral dress in “Sex and the City: The Movie” and its original inspiration. (It) was originally created for Whitney Houston and then Carrie wore it and it became iconic, and people remember her for that, “Macharia said. I think that’s only ‘a micro-version of how black influencers, black culture is taken by the fashion industry and repositioned for a white mainstream audience for people to digest. Uncredited black fashion is also not uncommon on the catwalks, according to Macharia. We see that a lot in the parades, ”Macharia said. We see small examples with earrings, long acrylic nails, big gold hoops, or cornrow braids that happened a couple of seasons ago. … I feel like there are always little things here and there, it’s like microaggression to a point. Shelton Hawkins, junior in clothing and textile design, strives to be thoughtful in his pieces as a fashion designer. I take a lot of inspiration from old stuff like really vintage pieces, “Hawkins said.” I don’t have whole room ideas, but it can be a certain aspect of a certain piece … like the way which a pocket is sewn onto a garment or the way something fits. … But I try to keep all my original designs. Reflecting on the subject of cultural appropriation versus appreciation, Hawkins defines appreciation as a starting point that can sometimes be taken too far. I feel like everyone starts with appreciation, “Hawkins said.” But when you take that appreciation and build your brand or what you do around it, that’s when it becomes ( about) appropriation when you’re almost copying. For Macharia, appreciation begins when credit is given where it is due. I think where we pull the line of ownership and appreciation in the context of the fashion industry is by giving a platform to black designers and actually knowing their names like and who they are. Macharia said, of course we know the names of these biggest white designers. , who are in these bigger houses to have a bigger platform, but they do the same job as these black designers. While the voices of many black designers are often muffled, and the story behind the trends is not told, Macharia has high hopes for the future of the fashion industry. I feel like the fashion industry has made slow progress in keeping pace and realizing that it’s not cool to make black female culture your own, ”he said. Discussion Share and discuss “Appropriating or appreciating black fashion today: MSU students share their point of view” on social networks.

