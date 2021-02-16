Erdem launches its first bridal collection





Over the past year, weddings have grown from large, lavish affairs consisting of multiple events (with dresses for each) to small, intimate gatherings. Many have been postponed or completely redesigned to be more appropriate for the time. London-based fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu – whose designs are frequently worn by the royal family and who have reportedly even been in contention to make the wedding dresses for Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie – is sparking excitement among future brides this this month with the launch of its White Collection, a ready-to-wear collection for the bride. The creations are in line with its main collection with their feminine silhouettes and romantic flourishes. “The White Collection was created in response to a need for something a little alternative to a wedding dress in the traditional sense,” Moralioglu said in a statement. “I was really interested in creating a bridal collection that has a modern and new feel.” The collection consists of Broderie Anglaise dresses (a technique of embroidery and lace in white), embroidered midi dresses, a cape dress and matching accessories including veils, bows and belts. You can imagine these dresses walking down the aisle at a courthouse wedding, a backyard party, or a private ceremony in a remote location. No need to plan months in advance for several accessories either, the collection is available directly on the Erdem website as well as in the flagship store in London’s Mayfair district. Below we have selected some of our favorite dresses and accessories to buy from the bridal collection. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Celestina Embroidered Lace Dress 2 Caelyn wedding dress in organza embroidered with flowers 4 Floredice wedding dress in organza embroidered with flowers WHITE COLLECTION

erdem.com $ 2,995.00 5 Polka-dot tulle wedding veil 6 Large satin flower bridal necklace 7 Alphonse Chantilly lace dress with crystals This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

